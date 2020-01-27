Sara Mahboob, Sara Mansoor to vie in Federal Cup final

Sara Mahboob and Sara Mansoor will vie for top honours in Ladies' Singles of the 33rd Federal Cup National Ranking Tennis Championships 2020 as they recorded wins in the semifinals at Syed Dilawar Abbas PTF Tennis Complex, Garden Avenue, Islamabad on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ):Sara Mahboob and Sara Mansoor will vie for top honours in Ladies' Singles of the 33rd Federal Cup National Ranking Tennis Championships 2020 as they recorded wins in the semifinals at Syed Dilawar Abbas PTF Tennis Complex, Garden Avenue, Islamabad on Monday.

In the first semifinal, Sarah Mahboob beat Shimza Naz Durab 6-3, 6-0, while in the second semifinal Sara Mansoor overpowered Mehaq Khokhar in a well-contested two set match 6-0, 7-5.

Elsewhere, Irfanullah, Usman Ijaz, Mian Bilal, Jabir Ali, Jibran-ul-Haq, Emad Uddin, Kamran Khan and Hamid-ul-Haq entered in the Men's Singles Main Draw after beating their respective opponents in the final round of qualifying matches of the event.

Main Draw of Men's Singles was taken out by the tournament Referee M.

Arif Qureshi in the presence of all the ranked players. The top eight seeded players are Aqeel Khan, Muzammil Murtaza, Shahzad Khan, Mudassir Murtaza, Yousaf Khalil, Heera Ashiq, Ahmed Kamil and Muhammad Abid. The matches of Men's Singles 1st round will be held on Tuesday.

Results in brief: Men's Singles (Qualifying 1st Round) Usman Ijaz beat M.Bilal Farooq 8-2, Jabir Ali bet Pooyan Shateri 8-0, Kamran Khan beat Asadulah Karim 8-1 Men's Singles (Qualifying 2nd Round) Irfanullah beat Huzaima Abdul Rehman 8-3, Mian Bilal beat Azeem Khan 8-4, Jibran-ul-Haq beat 8-2, Emaduddin beat Talha Saqib 8-5, Hamid-ul-Haq beat Ahmed Murad 8-2Ladies Singles (Semi Finals)Sarah Mahboob beat Shimza Naz Durab 6-3, 6-0; Sara Mansoor beat Mehaq Khokhar 6-0, 7-5.