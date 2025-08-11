Sara Mansoor appointed as Director NDD Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF)

Open Menu

August 11, 2025

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2025) Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) has appointed Ms. Sara Mansoor as the National Development Director (NDD-PTF).

Sara was appointed on the seat with respect to August 1, this year, said a press release.

President PTF, Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi, and Secretary General, Col. (R) Zia-ud-din Tufail, have extended their best wishes to Ms. Sara Mansoor in her new role.

They expressed the confidence that her appointment will greatly benefit the growth and development of tennis in Pakistan.

