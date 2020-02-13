UrduPoint.com
Sara Mansoor, Sarah Mahboob To Vie For Top Honour In Federal Cup

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Thu 13th February 2020 | 05:49 PM

Sara Mansoor, Sarah Mahboob to vie for top honour in Federal Cup

Sara Mansoor and Sarah Mahboob would face each other in the ladies singles final of the 33rd Federal Cup National Ranking Tennis Championships to be played here at the PTF Tennis Complex on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ):Sara Mansoor and Sarah Mahboob would face each other in the ladies singles final of the 33rd Federal Cup National Ranking Tennis Championships to be played here at the PTF Tennis Complex on Friday.

Tariq Mehmood Murtaza, President Islamabad Tennis Association and Chairman Rawalpindi Development Authority would be the Chief Guest on the occasion.

This match was rescheduled due as finalist was in New Zealand for participation in the Fed Cup Asia Oceania matched from January 29 to February 9.

