UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sara Mehboob Wants To Make Pair With Sania Mirza

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Mon 18th May 2020 | 02:16 PM

Sara Mehboob wants to make pair with Sania Mirza

Sara Mehboob says Roger Federer is her ideal and she wants to make a pair with him in mixed-double.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 18th, 2020) Sara Mehboob, Pakistan’s rising Tennis star, has wished to make a dream pair with Indian Tennis Star sania Mirza.

“I would like to make pair with Sania Mirza in double,” said Sara Mehboob while sharing her dream pair.

Sania made her name as a Muslim player from India and is inspiration for women tennis player in the region.

Sara said Roger Federer is her ideal player and she would love to make a pair with him in mixed-double.

“I want to play with Roger Federer in mixed doubles against Rafael Nadal and Maria Sharapova,” she said.

Match with Serena Williams and Venus Williams is also her dream in the world of Tennis, saying that she wanted to play with them in doubles.

Related Topics

India Tennis World Roger Federer Rafael Nadal Women Maria Sharapova Muslim From Love Serena Williams

Recent Stories

Huawei 5G to Roll Out in 120 Car Models, Starting ..

27 minutes ago

New Zealand Investigating COVID-19 Outbreak at Rub ..

41 minutes ago

World Skate unveils updated Olympic qualification ..

41 minutes ago

Japan's economy shrinks annualized 3.4 pct in Janu ..

42 minutes ago

Coronavirus drives unemployment to new high in Jan ..

42 minutes ago

Deliberate, politically motivated violence against ..

42 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.