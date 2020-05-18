Sara Mehboob wants to make pair with Sania Mirza

(@fidahassanain)

Sara Mehboob says Roger Federer is her ideal and she wants to make a pair with him in mixed-double.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 18th, 2020) Sara Mehboob, Pakistan’s rising Tennis star, has wished to make a dream pair with Indian Tennis Star sania Mirza.

“I would like to make pair with Sania Mirza in double,” said Sara Mehboob while sharing her dream pair.

Sania made her name as a Muslim player from India and is inspiration for women tennis player in the region.

Sara said Roger Federer is her ideal player and she would love to make a pair with him in mixed-double.

“I want to play with Roger Federer in mixed doubles against Rafael Nadal and Maria Sharapova,” she said.

Match with Serena Williams and Venus Williams is also her dream in the world of Tennis, saying that she wanted to play with them in doubles.