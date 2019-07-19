UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sara, Meheq Move In Tennis Finals

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Fri 19th July 2019 | 06:26 PM

Sara, Meheq move in Tennis finals

Sara Mansoor and Meheq Khokar on Friday moved in the finals of the 2nd Chairman JSCS Open Tennis Championships at DA Creek Club, Karachi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 19th Jul, 2019 ) :Sara Mansoor and Meheq Khokar on Friday moved in the finals of the 2nd Chairman JSCS Open Tennis Championships at DA Creek Club, Karachi.

In Ladies Singles semifinals, Sara Mansoor beat Hania Navaid by 6-1, 6-2 while Meheq Khokar beat Syeda Eraj Batool by 6-0, 6-1, said a press release issued here.

Boys Singles Under-14, Boys Singles Under-18 and Men's Singles were also played in the Championships.

In Boys Singles Under-14 semifinals, Mathair Muhammad beat Hasnain Ali by 5-3, 4-2 while Hamid Israr beat Taha Aman by 4-1, 4-0.

In Boys Singles Under-18 semifinals, Haseesh Kumar beat Hamid Israr 6-2, 6-4 while Ahmed Kamil beat Muhammad Ali by 7-5, 6-3. In Men's Singles semifinals, Aqeel Khan beat Mudasir Murtaza by 6-0, 6-1.

Related Topics

Karachi Tennis Hania Muhammad Ali

Recent Stories

Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan hol ..

2 minutes ago

The teaser for Spark Go just came out and its defi ..

10 minutes ago

China-UAE relationship at its best in history: Chi ..

13 minutes ago

PFA to fill 1,000 vacant posts on merit: DG

2 minutes ago

KP government transfers three PMS officers

2 minutes ago

Number of Migrants Arriving in Europe by Sea Down ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.