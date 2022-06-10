UrduPoint.com

Sarabia Strikes As Spain Squeeze Past Switzerland

Muhammad Rameez Published June 10, 2022 | 08:30 AM

Sarabia strikes as Spain squeeze past Switzerland

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2022 ) :Spain registered the first win of their Nations League campaign on Thursday as Pablo Sarabia's early goal was enough for a 1-0 victory over Switzerland.

Sarabia capitalised on a Swiss error at the back to give Luis Enrique's side the lead in Geneva and that was enough for the visitors in a game that lacked clear-cut chances.

Spain, though, will be relieved to be up and running, this win coming after they were held to a 1-1 draw at home to Portugal and then needed a 90th-minute goal to salvage a 2-2 draw away at the Czech Republic last weekend.

Switzerland, meanwhile, succumbed to a third consecutive loss in the competition after they were beaten 2-1 away by the Czech Republic before being hammered 4-0 by Portugal, as Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice.

This was their first competitive loss at home in eight years, a run that stretched across 23 matches.

Spain are second in Group A2, two points behind Portugal while Switzerland are last, four points adrift of the Czech Republic.

"I think the balance of the game was very positive and that allowed us to take charge," said Luis Enrique. "We deserved the victory." Spain needed a penalty shoot-out to beat the Swiss in the quarter-finals at last year's Euro 2020 and there was very little in this contest again, even if Spain were the more dominant side in possession.

Sarabia's goal came after an error by Eray Comert's heavy touch was also forced by some aggressive Spanish pressing, the loose ball seized upon by Ferran Torres before Marcos Llorente crossed for Sarabia to poke home in the 13th minute.

Neither side really looked like adding another and Switzerland's best chance came towards the end, as Haris Seferovic beat the offside trap in the 87th minute and looked to be through, only for Unai Simon to rush out and close the space.

Seferovic still managed to steer the ball across for Breel Embolo but he was 30 yards out and the chipped finish drifted wide.

Related Topics

Geneva Lead Spain Portugal Czech Republic Switzerland Euro 2020 Best

Recent Stories

Van der Dussen credits IPL for South Africa's T20 ..

Van der Dussen credits IPL for South Africa's T20 win over India

8 hours ago
 Fire stations to be set up in industrial zones: Ad ..

Fire stations to be set up in industrial zones: Administrator Karachi

8 hours ago
 Lahore Press Club strongly condemns BJP leaders fo ..

Lahore Press Club strongly condemns BJP leaders for remarks against Holy Prophet ..

8 hours ago
 US Capitol riot hearings to link Trump election pl ..

US Capitol riot hearings to link Trump election plots to insurrection

8 hours ago
 AJK President urges Pak/ Kashmir diaspora to seek ..

AJK President urges Pak/ Kashmir diaspora to seek international support against ..

8 hours ago
 Murray to face Tsitsipas in first quarter-final in ..

Murray to face Tsitsipas in first quarter-final in six months

8 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.