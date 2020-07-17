Saracens at Leinster in rescheduled European action

Defending champions Saracens are away at Irish giants Leinster in the opening game of the rescheduled 2019/20 European Champions Cup, organisers announced Thursday

Clermont take on Top 14 rivals Racing 92 later on September 19 before Toulouse play Ulster and Exeter face Northampton in an all-English showdown on Sunday, September 20.

European Champions Cup and Challenge Cup have been on ice due to the coronavirus pandemic, but organisers have rejigged the knock-out phases in a bid to complete this season's competitions.

Fixtures Champions Cup quarter-finals (all times GMT) September 19 At Dublin Leinster (IRL) v Saracens (ENG) (1400) At Clermont, France Clermont (FRA) v Racing 92 (FRA) (1630) September 20 At Toulouse, France Toulouse (FRA) v Ulster (IRL) (1130) At Exeter, England Exeter (ENG) v Northampton (ENG) (1530) ------------- Challenge Cup quarter-finals September 18 At Bristol, England Bristol (ENG) v Dragons (WAL) (1845) September 19 At Bordeaux, France Bordeaux-Begles (FRA) v Edinburgh (SCO) (1130) At Toulon, France Toulon (FRA) v Scarlets (WAL) (1900) September 20 At Leicester, England Leicester (ENG) v Castres (FRA) (1400) ------------Semi-finals of both competitions to be played on September 25/26/27Finals to be played on weekend of October 16/17/18 (venue TBC)