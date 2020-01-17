UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Saracens Want Quick Resolution Over Salary Cap Issue

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Fri 17th January 2020 | 08:28 PM

Saracens want quick resolution over salary cap issue

Saracens have reiterated they will do whatever is "reasonably required" to prove they are operating within the salary cap for the current season as they face the threat of automatic relegation

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2020 ) :Saracens have reiterated they will do whatever is "reasonably required" to prove they are operating within the salary cap for the current season as they face the threat of automatic relegation.

The English Premiership and European champions are reported to have been told they will be demoted at the end of the campaign unless they can show compliance following a summit of Premiership Rugby Limited chief executives in London on Tuesday.

In November Saracens were docked 35 points and fined 5.3 million ($6.9 million) for breaking the salary cap for the past three seasons.

However, patience appears to have run out among rivals over their efforts to fall within the 7 million limit for the 2019-20 campaign, having added England internationals Elliot Daly and Jack Singleton to their squad.

Chief executive Ed Griffiths presided over an emergency meeting of staff and players at the club's training ground on Friday as efforts continue to reduce the wage bill.

Griffiths admitted earlier this month there must either be wage reductions or players trimmed from the squad in order to comply with salary cap regulations.

It has been reported that 2 million is the amount of savings needed to be found.

"Discussions are continuing and nothing has been finalised but our position remains the same," Griffiths said in a statement issued to the Press Association news agency.

"It is clearly in the interests of the league and English rugby that this matter is dealt with as soon as possible and we are prepared to do whatever is reasonably required to draw that line." Answering a series of questions from fans on social media, former Saracens coach Brendan Venter fanned the flames by claiming the club were victims of an "agenda" from their Premiership rivals, who were determined to see them drop from the division.

On the field, Saracens are already facing a relegation battle due to their points deduction, but six wins from their opening eight games of the season have pulled them to within 18 points of safety.

They could also still progress to the quarter-finals of the European Champions Cup if they beat Racing 92 at home on Sunday.

Related Topics

Social Media Singleton London Progress Same November Sunday From Coach Million

Recent Stories

Russia Refutes Germany's Claims of Moscow's Unsati ..

3 minutes ago

LPG distributors call strike off, shops reopened

3 minutes ago

Husband gets life imprisonment for killing wife in ..

3 minutes ago

Strategy evolved to root out narcotics addiction: ..

3 minutes ago

Global equities burst higher on trade deal

8 minutes ago

England declare first innings on 499

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.