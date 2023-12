ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2023) Sarah Mahboob will face Amna Ali Qayum in the final of Ladies Singles of Begum Kulsum Saifullah Khan National Ranking Tennis Championships 2023 on Saturday at PTF-SDA Tennis Complex Islamabad.

In the first semifinal on Friday, Sarah beat Amna Ali Qayum 6-4,6-2, while Sheeza Sajid overcame Esha Jawad 7-6(5),2-6,5-1(retd).

In Boys Singles 18 & under semifinals, Ahmed Nael outwitted Hamid Israr 6-0,6-0, while Hamza Roman thrashed Hamza Aasim 6-4,6-1.

In men’s doubles semifinals, Yousaf Khalil and Barkatullah beat M. Abid and Waqas Malik in an exciting contest 7-6(3),7-6(4), whereas Shahzad Khan and Jalil Khan overpowered Mudassir Murtaza and Abdullah Adnan 6-2,6-4.

Following are the results of all categories:

Mens Doubles Semifinals: Yousaf Khalil / Barkatullah bt M.Abid / Waqas Malik 7-6(3),7-6(4) ;Shahzad Khan / Jalil Khan bt Mudassir Murtaza / Abdullah Adnan 6-2,6-4

Boys Singles 18& under semifinals: Ahmed Nael Qureshi bt Hamid Israr 6-0,6-0; Hamza Roman bt Hamza Aasim 6-4,6-1

Boys Single 14& quarterfinals: Abdul Basit bt Syed Mahd shehzad 5-3,4-2; M. Hazik Aasim bt Nabeel Ali Qayum 2-4,4-0,4-0; Haziq Areejo bt Razik Sultan 4-0,4-0; M. Hassan Usmani bt Muzammil Bhand 4-0,2-4,4-2

Boys / Girls Singles 12& under quarterfinals: Rashid Ali Bachani bt Zyad Zaman 5-4(4),5-4(4); Ahmed Hussain bt Zohaib Amjad 4-2,4-1; Shayan Afridi bt S. Shakeeb 4-1,4-2; Razik Sultan bt Ali Bacahani 4-1,4-1

Schedule for Saturday is as under:

Ladies Singles Final:

01:00 PM-Sarah Mahboob Khan vs Sheeza Sajid

Mens Singles Semi-Finals:

10:00 am -Muhammad Shoaib vs Mudassir Murtaza

11:15 am -Aqeel Khan vs Muhammad Abid