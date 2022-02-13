Sarah Mahboob clinches Subh-e-Nau National Championship title

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2022 ) :Sarah Mahboob annexed Women Singles title of Subh-e-Nau Ladies National Championships, outsmarting Noor Malik in the final here at tennis courts of Pakistan sports board (PSB) on Sunday.

The 31-year-old Sarah exhibited great skills and power right from the outset to outshine her 23-year-old opponent, winning the fixture 6-2, 6-2.

Around 16 players featured in different categories of the four-day event.

Chairperson Subh-e-Nau gave away prizes and trophies to the winners at the closingceremony. She said Subh-e-Nau was trying to promote women tennis in the country. "We will hold more events in the future to help women showcase their talent in tennis." "We have some highly talented female players but they need a proper platform. Subh-e-Nau is endeavouring to provide them much-needed exposure by holding tournaments on regular basis," she added.

