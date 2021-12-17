UrduPoint.com

Sarah Taylor Eager To Pick Brain Of Muhammad Rizwan

LONDON: (UrduPoint, UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 17th, 2021) Sarah Taylor, English woman cricketer, is eager to pick the brain of Muhamamd Rizwan.

The English player wants to join the Sussex camp where he could pick brains on the sport.

She plays for England and Susssex country is much excited to hear that Pakistani player Muhammad Rizwan had signed with Sussex.

The reports suggest that Rizwan will enjoy his maiden stint in country cricket next year after Sussex confirmed that the Pakistani cricketer will join the team in April and will be available for both the county championship and the T20 Blast.

Taking to Twitter, Sarah Taylor tweeted her happiness.

She wrote, "Cannot wait to learn from @iMRizwanPak! Awesome signing,".

Taylor was responding to Sussex's tweet welcoming the Pakistani wicketkeeper-batsman to its fold.

Rizwan will join Sussex following Australia's tour of Australia next year.

English county said, "Sussex Cricket is extremely excited to announce the signing of Pakistani wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan for the majority of the 2022 season,".

It also said, "Mohammad Rizwan will join Sussex following Australia’s tour of Pakistan that concludes in early April.

He will then be available in both Championship and T20 cricket until the end of the Vitality Blast in mid-July,".

Mohammad Rizwan was full of positivity after signing with the team.

He said, "It is a great honor and excited to be a part of the historic Sussex County Cricket Club for the 2022 season. I have always heard great things about the Sussex community and this family club was always close to my heart,".

He also said, "In my heart, I know our young team has the potential to beat any team. Our strength lies in our hard work, honesty, deep commitment, and self-belief: we can win, we will win, and we will play like champions, no matter what! Insha Allah, I look forward to a great season," the statement quoted Rizwan as saying.

Ian Salisbury, Sussex’s Championship and One-Day Head Coach also that he’s delighted that Sussex secured the services of one of the world’s best keeper-batters as a replacement.

He also said that Rizwan’s first-class and Test records speak for themselves and it’s a huge coup to welcome him to Sussex for a big chunk of next season’s Championship.

