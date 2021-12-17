Sarah Mahboob and Ushna Suhail moved in the Ladies Singles final of the Benazir Bhutto Shaheed National Tennis Championships 2021 here at the Islamabad Tennis Complex on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2021 ) :Sarah Mahboob and Ushna Suhail moved in the Ladies Singles final of the Benazir Bhutto Shaheed National Tennis Championships 2021 here at the Islamabad Tennis Complex on Friday.

In the ladies singles semifinals, Sarah Mahboob downed Hania Navid by 6-0, 6-1 while Ushna Suhail outplayed Sheeza Sajid by 6-0, 6-0.

The U18 Girls, U10 Boys and Girls, U14 Girls and Men Doubles finals and semifinals of other events would be played on Saturday. The final of Men singles while other finals would take place on Sunday.

In Men's Singles quarterfinals, Aqeel Khan beat Barkat Ullah 6-4, 6-4; Mohammad Shoaib beat Heera Ashiq 6-2, 6-4; Muzammil Murtaza beat Mudassir Murtaza 6-0, 6-3; Yousaf Khalil beat Mohammad Abid 6-4, 6-4.

In Men's Doubles quarterfinals, Aqeel Khan, Mohammad Abid beat Usman Ejaz, Shahzad Khan 6-0, 6-4; Heera Ashiq, Yousaf Khalil beat Muzammil Murtaza, Mudasir Murtaza 6-4, 3-6, 10-6.

In Boys U-18 Singles quarterfinals, Hamid Israr beat Nalain Abbas 6-1, 6-1; Mohammad Talha Khan beat Faizan Fayyaz 6-4, 6-2; Abdullah Adnan beat Mahatir Muhammad 6-7(5), 6-3, 6-4; Mohammad Huzaifa Khan beat Ahmed Nael 7-5, 6-2.

In Girls U18 Singles semifinals, Amna Ali Qayum beat Saher Aleem 6-1, 6-1; Sheeza Sajid beat Sara Pervaiz 6-0, 6-0.

In Boys U14 Singles quarterfinals, Asad Zaman beat Zohaib Afzal 4-0, 4-0; Mohammad Ibrahim Ashraf beat Hamza Roman 5-3, 4-2; Mohammad Salaar beat Abdullah 5-3, 5-3; Ali Zain beat Mohammad Haziq Aasim 3-5, 5-3, 4-0.

In Girls U-14 Singles semifinals, Zunaisha Noor beat Lalarukh Sajid 4-1, 4-0; Amna Ali Qayum beat Zara Khan 4-1, 4-1.

In B, G U-12 Singles-2nd Round: Mahrukh Sajid beat Eesa Fahad 0-4, 4-2, 5-4(2); Mohammad Haziq Aasim beat Zohaib Afzal 4-1, 4-1, Syed Hamza beat Nabil Ali Qayum 1-0, Ret.

In quarterfinals, Samer Zaman beat Abdur Rehman 4-1, 4-1; Hamza Roman beat Mohammad Hassan Usmani 4-0, 5-3; Abdul Basit beat Syed Hamza 4-1, 2-4, 4-2; Mohammad Haziq Aasim beat Mahrukh Sajid 4-0, 4-0.

In B, G U10 Singles semifinals, Shayan Afridi beat Abdur Rehman 3-5, 4-1, 4-2; Abdul Wasay beat Hajra Sohail 0-4, 4-3, 4-1.