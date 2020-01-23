UrduPoint.com
Sardar Usman Buzdar Welcomes Bangladesh Cricket Team

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 day ago Thu 23rd January 2020 | 06:51 PM

Sardar Usman Buzdar welcomes Bangladesh cricket team

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has welcomed the Bangladesh cricket team on their visit to Lahore for T20 cricket matches here

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has welcomed the Bangladesh cricket team on their visit to Lahore for T20 cricket matches here.

In a statement, he said that cricket lovers would enjoy T20 matches and added that arrival of Bangladesh cricket team was a step towards revival of international cricket in Pakistan.

Every possible step had been taken for provision of foolproof security and congenial atmosphere would be provided to the spectators, he added.

