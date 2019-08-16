UrduPoint.com
Sarfaranga Desert Rally From Aug 23

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Fri 16th August 2019 | 01:58 PM

Sarfaranga Desert Rally from Aug 23

The Government of Gilgit-Baltistan would hold the Sarfaranga Desert Rally scheduled from August 23 to 25, with more zeal and passion, as the extravaganza has become a permanent brand of tourism and adventure for the Northern areas

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 16th Aug, 2019 ) :The Government of Gilgit-Baltistan would hold the Sarfaranga Desert Rally scheduled from August 23 to 25, with more zeal and passion, as the extravaganza has become a permanent brand of tourism and adventure for the Northern areas.

According to information received here, the Sarfaranga Desert Rally has become an adventure industry of Gilgit-Baltistan and has promoted the real image of country and region among international communities.

The prevailing improved law and order situation, harmony and enhanced domestic and international tourist flow to Pakistan and GB were the key dividends of Sarfaranga Desert Rally 2017 and 2018.

This year the event has been scheduled from August 23 to 25 and GB government has planned to organize Sarfaranga Desert Rally with more zeal and larger magnitude.

Besides participation of national level professional drivers and adventure lovers, international racing enthusiasts are also eager to participate in the rally.

A press briefing and road show has also been planned here at Pakistan National Council of Arts on Monday in this regard.

