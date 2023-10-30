Open Menu

Sarfaranga Rally Winner Wants Infrastructure Development To Promote Adventure Tourism

Zeeshan Mehtab Published October 30, 2023 | 11:48 PM

Muhammad Marwat, the winner of the A stock category, in Sarfaranga Cold Desert Rally 2023, on Monday, underlined the need for infrastructure development to promote adventure tourism and generate more revenue for the region

Muhammad Marwat, the winner of the A stock category, in Sarfaranga Cold Desert Rally 2023, on Monday, underlined the need for infrastructure development to promote adventure tourism and generate more revenue for the region.

"The motor-sports is a multi-billion-dollar industry all over the world and Pakistan should invest more in that specific area," said Marwat while talking to ptv news.

Sharing his experience, he underscored for branding of the event so that people will know that such events take place in Pakistan, especially at the coldest desert in the world.

He said it was a good omen that the number of participants had increased and over 100 jeep racers and bikers took part in the rally, including two local women drivers, out of which 57 drivers qualified for the final round.

Marwat said this rally offers more than just a thrilling adventure; it presents a unique opportunity for young individuals to escape the everyday monotony and immerse themselves in wholesome, adventurous activities.

It serves as a platform for the youth to rediscover and unleash their untapped potential and boundless energy. Amidst the expansive cold desert landscape, participants can anticipate traversing rugged terrain, guiding them towards the epicentre of unparalleled excitement.

