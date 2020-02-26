UrduPoint.com
Sarfaraz Ahmed Blessed With A Baby Girl

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Wed 26th February 2020 | 05:31 PM

Sarfaraz Ahmed Blessed With A Baby Girl

Captain Sarfaraz Ahmed took to his Twitter account to share the good news with his fans

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 26th February, 2020) Captain Sarfaraz Ahmed took to his Twitter account to share the good news with his fans. Sarfaraz and his, Khushbakth, are blessed with their second child, and this time they got lucky to become parents of a beautiful little princess.Sarafarz and Khushbakth got married in 2015, and they are living a happily married life.

Sarfaraz shared a picture of his son, Abdullah, holding his little sister in the tiny arms. He expressed his happiness in the caption,"Blessed with a baby girl! Alhumdullilah, Ma Sha Allah."As soon as Sarfaraz shared this news, his timeline became full of warm wishes and prayers.

The name of the little girl is yet to be shared. Everyone looks super excited to make beautiful memories with the new addition of the family.

