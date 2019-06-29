UrduPoint.com
Sarfaraz Ahmed Leads Friday Prayer For Pak, Afghan Teams

Mahnoor Sheikh (@mahnoorsheikh03) 1 minute ago Sat 29th June 2019 | 02:13 PM

Pakistan and Afghanistan both had a practice session at Headingley Ground at Leeds on Friday.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 29th June, 2019) Pakistan and Afghanistan will be facing each other in the world cup match at Leeds today.

The players of both the teams may be against each other in the game but they are united through religion.

Pakistani skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed led Friday prayer for Pakistan and Afghanistan players.

After completing the practice session, both the teams offered Friday prayer together.

Captain Sarfaraz Ahmed led the prayer as he is a Hafiz-e-Quran.

Pakistan will be taking on Afghanistan in their first-ever meeting in a World Cup today at Headingley, England.

Never before both the teams have met in any World Cup as it is the first time that war-torn Afghanistan has qualified for the mega event.

Pakistan team is left with no choice but to win this match in order to rekindle their hopes for a semi-final qualification.

Afghanistan gave a big scare to Pakistan by beating them in a warm-up match of the World Cup. Afghan team put up determined fight against India in a World Cup match to prove that it is gradually on the way to blend into a winning combination in years to come. Afghan team has so far played seven match of the World Cup and lost all.

In the given circumstances, Pakistan team has to pull its socks up to display a better brand of quality cricket to outshine their spirited opponents.

Pakistan team enjoys supremacy against Afghanistan by beating them in all the three previous three One Day matches, played between the two side.

Pakistan has met Afghanistan twice in Asia Cup under the captaincy of Misbah ul Haq and won both the encounters. Sarfraz also led Pakistan to success in Asia Cup one match.

