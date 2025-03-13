Open Menu

Sarfaraz Appointed As Team Director Of Quetta Gladiators

Zeeshan Mehtab Published March 13, 2025 | 12:40 PM

Sarfaraz appointed as team director of Quetta Gladiators

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2025) The Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Quetta Gladiators has named Pakistan’s Champions Trophy winning captain Sarfaraz Ahmad as Team Director.

Sarfaraz led Gladiators to their only Pakistan Super League (PSL) title in 2019 and has been one of the key performers for the franchise ever since the start of the league, said a press release.

“Today I would like to announce Sarfaraz as Team Director of Quetta Gladiators,” Quetta Gladiators owner Nadeem Omar said during the signing ceremony of Stile as official sponsors of Gladiators.

“Sarfaraz led QG really well as a captain and I am hopeful he will do the same as Director too.

The combination of Moin Khan as Head Coach and Sarfaraz as Team Director would do wonders for us.”

Quetta Gladiators co-owner Hasan Omar said that induction of Sarfaraz in team management marks a significant step in franchise history.

“The induction of Sarfaraz clearly shows that we are looking to induct young blood in our management as well. There was no better choice to bring in for the role as Sarfaraz is admired and loved by everyone associated with our franchise whether it’s us or the fans.”

