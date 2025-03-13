Sarfaraz Appointed As Team Director Of Quetta Gladiators
Zeeshan Mehtab Published March 13, 2025 | 12:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2025) The Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Quetta Gladiators has named Pakistan’s Champions Trophy winning captain Sarfaraz Ahmad as Team Director.
Sarfaraz led Gladiators to their only Pakistan Super League (PSL) title in 2019 and has been one of the key performers for the franchise ever since the start of the league, said a press release.
“Today I would like to announce Sarfaraz as Team Director of Quetta Gladiators,” Quetta Gladiators owner Nadeem Omar said during the signing ceremony of Stile as official sponsors of Gladiators.
“Sarfaraz led QG really well as a captain and I am hopeful he will do the same as Director too.
The combination of Moin Khan as Head Coach and Sarfaraz as Team Director would do wonders for us.”
Quetta Gladiators co-owner Hasan Omar said that induction of Sarfaraz in team management marks a significant step in franchise history.
“The induction of Sarfaraz clearly shows that we are looking to induct young blood in our management as well. There was no better choice to bring in for the role as Sarfaraz is admired and loved by everyone associated with our franchise whether it’s us or the fans.”
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 March 2025
Abdullah bin Zayed meets Danish Parliament Speaker to discuss strengthening coop ..
UAE President receives Crown Prince of Bahrain
Abdullah bin Zayed, Danish FM sign MoU for cooperation in sustainable agricultur ..
King of Denmark receives Abdullah bin Zayed in Copenhagen
Emirates Auction organises Most Noble Number auction in support of Fathers’ En ..
Sharjah Cultural Salon explores global status of Muslim women
Multiply Group reviews positive 2024 performance, sets strategic direction for 2 ..
UAE welcomes agreement to merge civil, military institutions in northeastern Syr ..
International Charity Organisation, Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi Foundation deliv ..
Yango takes safety of passengers seriously
More Stories From Sports
-
Sarfaraz appointed as team director of Quetta Gladiators6 minutes ago
-
Pakistan team reach ITF Masters 45+ World C'ship semis16 minutes ago
-
Ramazan Football Challenge Cup starts36 minutes ago
-
Drivers welcome Domenicali continuing as F1 chief until 20292 hours ago
-
Pak athletes qualify 100m race, 4x100m relay finals16 hours ago
-
Butler joins Islamabad United17 hours ago
-
Pakistan's Snowshoeing Athletes reach finals at Special Olympics World Winter Games 20252 days ago
-
Cricketer Haris Rauf, Muzna Masood blessed with baby boy2 days ago
-
Pakistan team’s batting consultant Mohammad Yousuf withdraws from New Zealand tour2 days ago
-
Sindh govt provides financial assistance of Rs 2 mln to Ashraf Tai2 days ago
-
National T20 Cup 2024-25 to commence from Friday2 days ago
-
Ramadan ration packages distributed to police martyrs' families with private sector support2 days ago