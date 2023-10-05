Open Menu

Sarfranga Cold Desert Rally 2023 To Kick Off Tomorrow

Zeeshan Mehtab Published October 05, 2023 | 07:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2023) Gilgit-Baltistan's Shigar District mega event of Sarfranga Cold Desert Rally 2023 will begin tomorrow (October 6) with the collaboration of Tourism Department GB and Pakwheels to attract international and local tourists.

The two-day mega event will be held in one of the highest cold deserts on the planet, official sources in the tourism department told APP.

Highlighting the salient features and events of the Sarfranga Cold Desert Rally, he said that the rally will offer a unique and challenging experience to participants, with a variety of terrains to navigate, including sand dunes, gravel roads, and water crossings. It will also be a great opportunity for spectators to witness the thrill of off-road racing in a stunning setting.

In addition to the rally, the event will also feature a variety of cultural and sporting activities, including polo matches, zakah competitions, and cultural shows. This will be a great opportunity for visitors to experience the rich culture and traditions of Baltistan.

The Unique Features of the Sarfranga Cold Desert Rally are:

Eco-friendly policies and activities: The Sarfranga Cold Desert Rally is committed to protecting the environment. The event will feature a number of eco-friendly policies and activities, such as using solar power and recycling waste.

Youth engagement: The rally is also aimed at engaging youth and promoting healthy and adventurous activities. It will be a great opportunity for young people to challenge themselves and explore their untapped potential.

Cultural experience: The rally will be more than just a sporting event. It will also be a great opportunity for visitors to experience the rich culture and traditions of Baltistan.

The Sarfranga Cold Desert Rally is a unique and exciting event that offers something for everyone. Whether you are a thrill-seeker, a culture buff, or simply looking for a new and challenging adventure, the rally is definitely worth checking out, the sources noted.

More Stories From Sports