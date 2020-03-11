UrduPoint.com
Sarfraz Ahmad Blames Travelling, Scheduling For Poor Performance In PSL

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Wed 11th March 2020 | 02:18 PM

Sarfraz Ahmad blames travelling, scheduling for poor performance in PSL

Gladiators Captain Sarfraz Ahmad says that he has taken up the matter with the PSL management, adding that their focus is win the remaining two matches.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 11st, 2020) Quetta Gladiators Captain skipper Sarfraz Ahmad came down hard upon team players for their poor performance in current Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches here on Wednesday.

However, he blamed traveling and scheduling for the poor performance of the players.

“Travelling and scheduling issues were taken to the management as it hindered with our performance,” Sarfraz Ahmad was quoted by the reporters as saying.

He stated that Naseem Shah and Mohammad Hasnain botht were teen pacers but they failed to follow game plans owing to lack of experience.

“They are talented players but they failed to follow our plans due to lack of experience,” said sarfraz Ahmad, hoping that they would learn and would improve.

Sarfraz Ahmad, however, made it clear that his focus was PSL math and that he made no plan regarding international return with the ICC T20 World Cup.

“My focus is PSL at this moment as we have to win two remaining group sage matches,” he said, adding that the already winning teams will help them qualify in these matches. Having won only three of eight matches, Gladiators sat at the bottom of the points table.

Quetta Gladiators will take on Multan Sultans today at Gaddafi Stadium.

