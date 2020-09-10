UrduPoint.com
Sarfraz Ahmad Responses To Criticism Over Refusal To Play Third T20I Against England

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 4 minutes ago Thu 10th September 2020 | 05:25 PM

Sarfraz Ahmad responses to criticism over refusal to play third T20I against England

Former Skipper Sarfraz Ahmad is still motivated to play cricket despite huge criticism against him.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 10th, 2020) Pakistan’s wicketkeeper-batsman Sarfaraz Ahmed reacted to criticism over refusal to play third Twenty20 International (T20I) against England on Thursday.

Sarfraz Ahmed was criticized for his performance during the recently concluded three-match series.

According to the different reports, Sarfraz was reluctant to play the third T20I after staying on the bench for the entire tour. Deep reservations were expressed over his inclusion in the name for recent series against England.

Sarfraz Ahmad was persuaded by head coach-cum-chief selector, Misbahul Haq, skipper Babar Azam and batting coach Younis Khan for his participation.

Sarfraz Ahmad is still motivated to play cricket despite huge criticism against him.

More Stories From Sports

