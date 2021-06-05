Sarfraz Ahmed and Virat Kohli are similar in nature, says Faf Du Plessis

(@fidahassanain)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 5th, 2021) South Africa’s veteran batsman Faf Du Plessis has said that Pakistan’s former skipper Sarfraz Ahmed and India’s captain Virat Kohli are in similar nature.

The 36-year old has also praised Azam Khan who was playing for Quetta Gladiators in the resumed leg of the Habib Bank Limited (HBL) Pakistan Super League (PSL) season six.

“Azam Khan is a good batsman. I haven’t seen much of him since I have just played a few games,” said Faf Du Plessis.

He said: “I think he got that 150 there towards the end of the competition,”.

The South African said Azam Khan definitely got a lot of power and he takes the ball on. It would be interesting to keep an eye on him to see what he does in this last leg of the tournament.

He would be very driven to do well in this last leg.

“Sarfaraz was the opposite of Dhoni but has close resemblance with India’s current captain Virat Kohli,” South Africa’s former captain said.

He said: “They [Sarfaraz Ahmed and MS Dhoni] are quite different. MS is quiet and reserved. He does most of his things instinctively on the field. Sarafraz is the opposite and almost like Virat [Kohli] in the sense where he is always talking to the players, talking to the bowlers,”.

He stated that always very passionate about how he captains his team and he showed it.

“There is no right and wrong way, they just have two different styles,” said the player, adding that he has obviously been a captain for Pakistan who has got the best out of his players.