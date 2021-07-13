Sarfraz Ahmed buys sacrificial animals for Eid-ul-Azha.

(@fidahassanain)

The former Pakistan skipper is seen happy with his sacrificial animals he had bought for this year Eid-ul-Azha.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 13th, 2021) Former Pakistani captain Sarfaraz Ahmed has been found animal enthusiast and often shared his sacrificial animals on social media.

Every year, people from far areas in Karachi, come to Sarfaraz’s residence in the Buffer zone to see his sacrificial animals.

Here’s a look at his sacrificial animals for Eid-ul-Adha 2021.

It may be mentioned here that Eid-ul-Adha would be observed in Pakistan on July 21 [Wednesday].