Sarfraz Ahmed leaves bio bubble of Pakistan Test Cricket team midway

(@Abdulla99267510)

The former skipper decided to leave the bio bubble of the team to participate in the ongoing Pakistan Cup. Sarfaraz Ahmed represents Sindh in the national domestic tournament

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 24th, 2022) Former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed on Thursday came out of the bio bubble of the Pakistan Test cricket team midway through the Benaud-Qadir trophy.

The former skipper decided to leave the bio bubble of the team to participate in the ongoing Pakistan Cup. Sarfaraz Ahmed represents Sindh in the national domestic tournament.

Sarfaraz Ahmed was among the reserve players of the Pakistan squad for the historic Pak-Aus home series after 24 years.

The Pakistan Cup entered its final stages with its final round starting on Friday.

Sarfraz Ahmed’s team Sindh currently sits at second position at the points table of the Pakistan Cup with 12 points in 9 games, while Balochistan is leading the table with 14 points.

Sarfaraz has also captained Sindh in previous seasons of the domestic tournament.

Earlier, the wicket-keeper batsman had been dropped from Pakistan’s white-ball squad to face the Aussies in the ODI’s and T20s.

Muhammad Haris, on the back of his strong performances in the Pakistan Super League, had replaced Sarfaraz in the Pakistan white-ball team.

Muhammad Haris represented Peshawar Zalmi in the 7th edition of the PSL.