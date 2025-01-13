Sarfraz Ahmed Parts Ways With Quetta Gladiators Ahead Of PSL 10
Published January 13, 2025
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 13rd, 2025) Sarfraz Ahmed, who has been part of Quetta Gladiators for last nine seasons, parted ways with the franchise ahead of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 season.
Gladiators' owner Nadeem Omar had stated after the retention list announcement that he would select Sarfaraz Ahmed during the draft on January 13.
However, Sarfaraz declared that his journey with the Gladiators had come to an end.
In a social media post, Sarfaraz Ahmed said, “I want to inform you that my time with Quetta Gladiators has come to an end. I feel immense pride in this nine-year journey. My time with the team has been remarkable and beautiful,”.
He expressed his gratitude to Quetta Gladiators' owner, Nadeem Omar, for giving him the opportunity to play for the team. "As a player and captain, Quetta Gladiators provided everything I needed," Sarfaraz remarked.
It may be mentioned here that Sarfraz played 86 PSL matches for the Gladiators, scoring 1,525 runs at an average of 29.32, including seven half-centuries. He led the Gladiators to their first and only PSL title in 2019.
Sarfaraz captained the Gladiators for eight PSL seasons but during the previous edition, South Africa’s Rilee Rossouw replaced him as captain.
The players' draft ceremony for the 10th edition of the Pakistan Super League is set to take place today. The six franchises will form their teams, and Sarfaraz Ahmed will be part of the players’ draft for the first time since the inaugural edition of PSL in 2016.
