Sarfraz Ahmed, Shoaib Malik were not included in squad announced for T20 World Cup

National chief selector Mohammad Wasim made announcement of a 15-member squad for home T20Is against New Zealand, England, and T20 World Cup in the UAE.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 6th, 2021) Former Pakistan skipper and veteran wicket-keeper Sarfaraz Ahmed and middle-order batsman Shoaib Malik were not named for Pakistan’s squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

Asif Ali and Khushdl Shah were named in the squad to be led by Babar Azam for the mega event. Shadab Khan, Mohammad Rizwan, Azam Khan, Mohammad Hafeez, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Nawaz, Sohaib Maqsood, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Hasnain are the other members of the squad.

The Green Shirts will start its T20 World Cup campaign against arch-rivals India on October 24 at Dubai International Stadium. Later on, they will play against New Zealand, Afghanistan, and two qualified teams in the mega event.

Before that, Pakistan will play five T20Is against New Zealand here at Gaddafi Stadium from September 25 to October 3. Two T20Is against England are scheduled on October 13, 14.