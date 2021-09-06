UrduPoint.com

Sarfraz Ahmed, Shoaib Malik Were Not Included In Squad Announced For T20 World Cup

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 4 minutes ago Mon 06th September 2021 | 12:52 PM

Sarfraz Ahmed, Shoaib Malik were not included in squad announced for T20 World Cup

National chief selector Mohammad Wasim made announcement of a 15-member squad for home T20Is against New Zealand, England, and T20 World Cup in the UAE.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 6th, 2021) Former Pakistan skipper and veteran wicket-keeper Sarfaraz Ahmed and middle-order batsman Shoaib Malik were not named for Pakistan’s squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

National chief selector Mohammad Wasim made announcement of a 15-member squad for home T20Is against New Zealand, England, and T20 World Cup in the UAE.

Asif Ali and Khushdl Shah were named in the squad to be led by Babar Azam for the mega event. Shadab Khan, Mohammad Rizwan, Azam Khan, Mohammad Hafeez, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Nawaz, Sohaib Maqsood, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Hasnain are the other members of the squad.

The Green Shirts will start its T20 World Cup campaign against arch-rivals India on October 24 at Dubai International Stadium. Later on, they will play against New Zealand, Afghanistan, and two qualified teams in the mega event.

Before that, Pakistan will play five T20Is against New Zealand here at Gaddafi Stadium from September 25 to October 3. Two T20Is against England are scheduled on October 13, 14.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Afghanistan T20 World UAE Dubai Mohammad Hafeez Sohaib Maqsood Shoaib Malik Babar Azam Mohammad Rizwan Imad Wasim Hasan Ali Mohammad Nawaz September October Afridi Event From New Zealand

Recent Stories

Squads for New Zealand, England and T20 World Cup ..

Squads for New Zealand, England and T20 World Cup 2021

14 minutes ago
 Farrukh pays tribute to martyrs of 1965 war

Farrukh pays tribute to martyrs of 1965 war

2 minutes ago
 Faisal Javed pays a glowing tribute to Martyrs, th ..

Faisal Javed pays a glowing tribute to Martyrs, their families

6 minutes ago
 WASA officials directed to accelerate operation ag ..

WASA officials directed to accelerate operation against defaulters

6 minutes ago
 EU's COREPER to Coordinate 6-Months Extension of U ..

EU's COREPER to Coordinate 6-Months Extension of Ukraine-Related Sanctions on We ..

6 minutes ago
 US' New Jersey to Obtain Emergency Federal Aid Aft ..

US' New Jersey to Obtain Emergency Federal Aid After Hurricane Ida - White House

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.