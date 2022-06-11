(@Abdulla99267510)

The PCB chairman says newly inducted Muhammad Haris is a wicketkeeper and batter who has now made his space in the national team with his excellent performance.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 11th, 2022) PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja has said the international career of former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed is ‘almost over with induction of Mohammad Haris into the team.

Ramiz Raja said that Muhammad Haris is wicketkeeper and batter and with his induction, now the career of Sarfra Ahmed is almost over, a local newspaper reported.

Sarfaraz Ahmed has been part of the team as a stand-in player but has not been given the chance to play.

Sarfraz has not been a regular feature of the playing XI since Mohammad Rizwan filled his slot and has been performing well.

On other hand, Haris, a young wicketkeeper batter, played for Peshawar Zalmi in the Pakistan Super League’s (PSL) seventh edition and had an outstanding season. He also made his international debut in the first ODI against West Indies.

Belonging to Mushtarzai clan, the suburbs of Peshawar, 21-year-old Haris had two forgettable years at the Regional U-19 level, but he excelled the third time around to compel the Junior Selection Committee to induct him into Pakistan’s squad for the ICC U-19 cricket World Cup 2020 in South Africa.