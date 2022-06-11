UrduPoint.com

Sarfraz Ahmed's Career Is "almost Over", Says Ramiz Raja

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 11, 2022 | 03:18 PM

Sarfraz Ahmed's career is "almost over", says Ramiz Raja

The PCB chairman says newly inducted Muhammad Haris is a wicketkeeper and batter who has now made his space in the national team with his excellent performance.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 11th, 2022) PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja has said the international career of former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed is ‘almost over with induction of Mohammad Haris into the team.

Ramiz Raja said that Muhammad Haris is wicketkeeper and batter and with his induction, now the career of Sarfra Ahmed is almost over, a local newspaper reported.

Sarfaraz Ahmed has been part of the team as a stand-in player but has not been given the chance to play.

Sarfraz has not been a regular feature of the playing XI since Mohammad Rizwan filled his slot and has been performing well.

On other hand, Haris, a young wicketkeeper batter, played for Peshawar Zalmi in the Pakistan Super League’s (PSL) seventh edition and had an outstanding season. He also made his international debut in the first ODI against West Indies.

Belonging to Mushtarzai clan, the suburbs of Peshawar, 21-year-old Haris had two forgettable years at the Regional U-19 level, but he excelled the third time around to compel the Junior Selection Committee to induct him into Pakistan’s squad for the ICC U-19 cricket World Cup 2020 in South Africa.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Peshawar World ICC PCB Pakistan Super League Young South Africa Mohammad Rizwan 2020 Peshawar Zalmi

Recent Stories

Rs16b Money laundering case: Court reserved verdic ..

Rs16b Money laundering case: Court reserved verdict

26 minutes ago
 Teenager shot dead

Teenager shot dead

30 minutes ago
 China sees growth in cloud infrastructure services ..

China sees growth in cloud infrastructure services expenditure

2 hours ago
 MWMC resolves 629 online complaints in a month

MWMC resolves 629 online complaints in a month

30 minutes ago
 Mongolia international motor sports festival retur ..

Mongolia international motor sports festival returns after two-year break

30 minutes ago
 BISP allocations increased up to Rs. 364 billion f ..

BISP allocations increased up to Rs. 364 billion from Rs. 250 billion

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.