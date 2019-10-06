UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sarfraz Gave Credit To Lankan Bowlers For Striking Win

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Sun 06th October 2019 | 12:08 AM

Sarfraz gave credit to Lankan bowlers for striking win

Pakistan Cricket Captain, Sarfraz Ahmad gave credit to Sri Lankan bowlers for striking victory against the world number one in the first T20 international of three match series here on Saturday night at Gadaffi stadium

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2019 ) :Pakistan cricket Captain, Sarfraz Ahmad gave credit to Sri Lankan bowlers for striking victory against the world number one in the first T20 international of three match series here on Saturday night at Gadaffi stadium.

"The Lankan bowlers, pacers and spinners, bowled really well and never let us to bat with freedom getting early break through and they deserve the victory", he said in his post match comments after his side lost the match by 64 runs.

Sarfraz blamed the batsmen for not realizing the responsibility.

"Six of our players were playing in the side after a long gap as they were given a chance after a long time but most of our batsmen could not stay at the crease to build the innings", he said.

The home captain expressed disappointment for losing the T20 match after his team's fine performance in the one day series at Karachi where it wrapped up the event 2-0.

He expressed the determination that his team will make a come back in the coming two matches.

"After losing early wickets our batsmen failed to bridge in the gap and Lankan bowlers mounted pressure on us by taking wickets", he said adding "Defeat does not mean that we are written off, we still have a chance as there is always a room to improve.

" He said Lankan got a good opening start and then their bowlers did a good job with variety of bowling to shatter Pakistani batting order.

The Lankan captain Dasun Shanaka expressed his delight over the victory on part of his young side from which two players made their debut.

"I am very happy that we were able to beat world number one team", he said.

The Lankan skipper said the fine opening stand was the key factor which consolidated their innings and led them to a good total.

"Our top order batsmen did a fine job for the team to build the knock then the bowlers pacers and spinners got together to restrict Pakistani batsmen from stroke play getting wickets at interval", he said.

He said it was honour for him to lead a young side which beat a mighty opponent.

"Definitely we will be aiming to build on this success to show consistency in the coming two match which are very important for us", he added.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Cricket T20 World Fine Job Young Lead Dasun Shanaka Post Event From Top

Recent Stories

Thunder- rain likely in Karachi

3 minutes ago

Diploma course in Healthcare & Clinical Governance ..

9 minutes ago

NAB terms news item concocted; laments media group ..

3 minutes ago

Revival of int'l cricket means nation defeated ter ..

13 minutes ago

US senator prevented from visiting Kashmir as Indi ..

36 minutes ago

Afghan Police Detain 2 Women Over Drug Trafficking ..

36 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.