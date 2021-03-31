Sarfraz is expected to play ODIs against South Africa

(@fidahassanain)

The player who was not included earlier is likely to be included as wicket-keeper batsman in Odis against South Africa.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 31st, 2021) Former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed is expected to make his comeback to play ODIs against South Africa, the latest reports said.

Sarfraz is likely to be play as a wicket-keeper batsman in ODIs against South Africa. Mohammad Rizwan who is also keeper would play as a batsman and fielder.

According to the reports, Haider Ali and Asif Ali would be dropped from the team if Sarfraz was included in the team.

Earlier, Sarfraz Ahmed was not included in the national squad visiting South Africa. He had last played in ODIs as captain against Sri Lanka in 2019. Later, he was removed from the captaincy but also got dropped from the team.

Pakistan is due to play three ODIs and four T20Is against South Africa from April 2 to 6.