Sarfraz laud Cutting for the win against Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2020 ):Quetta Gladiator's Skipper Sarfraz Ahmed has credited Ben Cutting for the win against Islamabad United at the Pindi Stadium Rawalpindi on Thursday.

Gladiators produced a stunning run-chase to thump United by five-wickets in the first-ever HBL Pakistan Super League match.

Gladiators' victory has given them the top-spot in the HBL PSL 2020 points table. They have won three out of four games and have six points after the end of the ninth match of the tournament.

Set a stiff 188-run target, Quetta Gladiators were helped past the target by an unbroken 57-run partnership between man-of-the-match Ben Cutting (42 not out, 17 balls, two fours, four sixes) and Mohammad Nawaz (25 not out, 20 balls, three fours).

Cutting made the difference by scoring 17 runs off the 18th over of the Gladiators' chase when they needed 33 to win at the start of the over. Rumman Raees conceded a mere five runs in the penultimate over to bring United back in the hunt but Cutting finished the game off through back-to-back sixes off Amad Butt's final over to take his side over the line with two balls spare.

"Both teams played well. The target wasn't easy but Cutting's outstanding innings did the job for the team. We are lucky to have a finisher like him," he said at the post-match press conference.

He also hailed youngsters Mohammad Husnain and Naseem Shah saying they were the main bowlers and we always give them confidence. "All the team did very well," he said.

To a question, he said changes would be made by looking at the other team on the day.

Islamabad United bowling coach Saeed Ajmal said the bowling didn't went as planned which resulted in the loss against Gladiators. "The wicket was good but we didn't bowl on the line as planned and we collapsed in the last over," he said and added we could have scored 200 but we hit less runs in the last five overs.

To a question, he said a captain could also come under pressure but there were no issues in Shadab Khan's captaincy.

Ajmal also lauded the Rawalpindi's crowd saying the people cheered equally for both the teams, which was the true spirit of cricket.