UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sarfraz Laud Cutting For The Win Against Islamabad

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Fri 28th February 2020 | 12:13 PM

Sarfraz laud Cutting for the win against Islamabad

Quetta Gladiator's Skipper Sarfraz Ahmed has credited Ben Cutting for the win against Islamabad United at the Pindi Stadium Rawalpindi on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2020 ):Quetta Gladiator's Skipper Sarfraz Ahmed has credited Ben Cutting for the win against Islamabad United at the Pindi Stadium Rawalpindi on Thursday.

Gladiators produced a stunning run-chase to thump United by five-wickets in the first-ever HBL Pakistan Super League match.

Gladiators' victory has given them the top-spot in the HBL PSL 2020 points table. They have won three out of four games and have six points after the end of the ninth match of the tournament.

Set a stiff 188-run target, Quetta Gladiators were helped past the target by an unbroken 57-run partnership between man-of-the-match Ben Cutting (42 not out, 17 balls, two fours, four sixes) and Mohammad Nawaz (25 not out, 20 balls, three fours).

Cutting made the difference by scoring 17 runs off the 18th over of the Gladiators' chase when they needed 33 to win at the start of the over. Rumman Raees conceded a mere five runs in the penultimate over to bring United back in the hunt but Cutting finished the game off through back-to-back sixes off Amad Butt's final over to take his side over the line with two balls spare.

"Both teams played well. The target wasn't easy but Cutting's outstanding innings did the job for the team. We are lucky to have a finisher like him," he said at the post-match press conference.

He also hailed youngsters Mohammad Husnain and Naseem Shah saying they were the main bowlers and we always give them confidence. "All the team did very well," he said.

eyo a question, he said changes would be made by looking at the other team on the day.

Islamabad United bowling coach Saeed Ajmal said the bowling didn't went as planned which resulted in the loss against Gladiators. "The wicket was good but we didn't bowl on the line as planned and we collapsed in the last over," he said and added we could have scored 200 but we hit less runs in the last five overs.

To a question, he said a captain could also come under pressure but there were no issues in Shadab Khan's captaincy.

Ajmal also lauded the Rawalpindi's crowd saying the people cheered equally for both the teams, which was the true spirit of cricket.

Related Topics

Cricket Quetta Pakistan Super League Job Rawalpindi Saeed Ajmal Sarfraz Ahmed Rumman Raees Amad Butt Mohammad Nawaz Shadab Khan 2020 Islamabad United All Coach Habib Bank Limited Quetta Gladiators

Recent Stories

52 countries restrict entry from coronavirus-hit S ..

7 minutes ago

Progress in Afghan peace process victory of PM's ..

9 minutes ago

Brazil to advance annual flu vaccination campaign

9 minutes ago

Initial sales of Galaxy S20 series downbeat amid v ..

7 minutes ago

Panel of presiding officers announced for 296th Se ..

9 minutes ago

Lithuania confirms first case of coronavirus

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.