UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sarfraz Meets U19 Players, Shares His Experience With Them

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 6 minutes ago Tue 07th January 2020 | 05:00 PM

Sarfraz meets U19 players, shares his experience with them

Former Captain Sarfraz is confident that ICC U19 Cricket World Cup which will be played in South Africa from January 17 to February 9 will be a stepping stone for the teenaged cricketers in the squad.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/Pakistan Point New-Jan 7th, 2020) Former Captain of Pakistan Cricket Team Sarfraz Ahmad met the players of Pakistan U 19 at National Cricket academy and shared his experience with the players, Pakistan Cricket board said here on Tuesday.

Sarfraz Ahmad who won the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup in 2006 visited the ongoing Pakistan U19 Camp at the National Cricket Academy.

Sarfraz Ahmad made his debut for Pakistan national men’s team the next year in an One-Day International against India at Jaipur.

He is confident that upcoming ICC U19 Cricket World Cup which will be played in South Africa from January 17 to February 9 will be a stepping stone for the teenaged cricketers in the squad. “This is perfect platform to graduate the next level as we had also gone through this route,” Sarfraz Ahmad while talking to the players.

Naseem Shah and Shaheen Shaha Afridi came from U19 cricket who are now serving the national team.

“I am confident that this team has the capacity to beat any team in the competition and has the fire power to win the tournament,” he added. He also shared his memories of U19 side with the players. The best memory is the victory of 2006 World Cup.

“I will never forget rest of my life the way we won this world cup in 2006,” said Sarfraz Ahmad. They had brilliant time and played like one, he added. Pakistan will start ICC U19 campaign against Scotland U19 on January 19 while Rohail Nazir-led side is in group C with Bangladesh, Zimbabwe and Scotland.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Cricket Fire World ICC Bangladesh Jaipur South Africa Zimbabwe Cuban Peso January February Afridi From Best

Recent Stories

Digital Wallet aims to cash in on Pakistan's growi ..

10 minutes ago

Zardari, Talpur to be indicted on Jan 22 in fake a ..

8 minutes ago

Reports of standing bodies on Foreign Affairs, IT ..

8 minutes ago

Stampede at Iran general's funeral leaves over 30 ..

3 minutes ago

Lok Virsa embezzlement in funds reference: Statem ..

3 minutes ago

CDA asked to focus on development works in G-11 Ma ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.