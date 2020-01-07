Sarfraz meets U19 players, shares his experience with them

(@fidahassanain)

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/Pakistan Point New-Jan 7th, 2020) Former Captain of Pakistan Cricket Team Sarfraz Ahmad met the players of Pakistan U 19 at National Cricket academy and shared his experience with the players, Pakistan Cricket board said here on Tuesday.

Sarfraz Ahmad who won the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup in 2006 visited the ongoing Pakistan U19 Camp at the National Cricket Academy.

Sarfraz Ahmad made his debut for Pakistan national men’s team the next year in an One-Day International against India at Jaipur.

He is confident that upcoming ICC U19 Cricket World Cup which will be played in South Africa from January 17 to February 9 will be a stepping stone for the teenaged cricketers in the squad. “This is perfect platform to graduate the next level as we had also gone through this route,” Sarfraz Ahmad while talking to the players.

Naseem Shah and Shaheen Shaha Afridi came from U19 cricket who are now serving the national team.

“I am confident that this team has the capacity to beat any team in the competition and has the fire power to win the tournament,” he added. He also shared his memories of U19 side with the players. The best memory is the victory of 2006 World Cup.

“I will never forget rest of my life the way we won this world cup in 2006,” said Sarfraz Ahmad. They had brilliant time and played like one, he added. Pakistan will start ICC U19 campaign against Scotland U19 on January 19 while Rohail Nazir-led side is in group C with Bangladesh, Zimbabwe and Scotland.