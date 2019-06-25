UrduPoint.com
Sarfraz Not A Successful Captain In ODIs Against New Zealand

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Tue 25th June 2019 | 08:26 PM

Sarfraz not a successful captain in ODIs against New Zealand

Pakistan cricket captain,Sarfraz Ahmad is not a successful skipper in one day matches against New Zealand due to poor victory rate against the Kiwis

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 25th Jun, 2019 ) :Pakistan cricket captain,Sarfraz Ahmad is not a successful skipper in one day matches against New Zealand due to poor victory rate against the Kiwis.

Under the leadership of Sarfraz,Pakistan team has so far played eight one day internationals,striking victory in a lone match,suffering defeat in six outgoing as one match failed to provide any result, said the statistics made available with the APP here on Tuesday ahead of Pakistan's crucial match of the ongoing World Cup against Kiwis in England,on Wednesday at Edgbaston.

Pakistan's most successful captain in ODI's against New Zealand was Waqar Younis whose ability and bold leadership led the green shirts to success in all the eight one day matches played under his captaincy against New Zealand.

Former king of swing,Waseem Akram was the second most successful captain of Pakistan in ODI's against Kiwis as he inspired the team to victory in the nine matches, out of the total twelve. In three ODI's Pak team suffered defeat at the hands of New Lenders.

