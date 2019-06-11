Sarfraz optimistic to beat Australia

Pakistan Captain Sarfraz Ahmed said that they would come stronger against Australia and expressed the hope that Pakistan would beat Australia in their Cricket World Cup (CWC) 2019 match at Taunton

TAUNTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 11th Jun, 2019 ) : Pakistan Captain Sarfraz Ahmed said that they would come stronger against Australia and expressed the hope that Pakistan would beat Australia in their Cricket World Cup (CWC) 2019 match at Taunton.

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, he said Australia is a good side and they might come back harder after losing to India, adding his side would come even stronger after they had gained momentum from victory against England.

To a question regarding 5-0 series loss to Australia, Sarfraz said tomorrow is a new day and we are looking forward to playing against Australia at Taunton, adding 5-0 series loss was a gone-by story and a world cup match was different from a bilateral series.

About planning for a rain-effected match, Pakistan Captain said the team management had different plans for selection if the match was shortened due to weather in Taunton. He said Pakistan were even ready to play a shortened match against Sril Lanka in Bristol and had different team plans.

On weather, he said weather was beyond human control, adding that 4-5 wins in the remaining CWC 19 matches would ease their way into the semi-finals.

About Pakistani fans booing Smith of Australia, he said Pakistani fans loved cricket and he did not expect Pakistani fans to boo Steven Smith in their match in Taunton as was done by the Indian spectators at the Oval the other day when they shouted 'Cheater'.

Regarding scoring 500 runs in ODI matches, he said World Cup is a global tournament which had its own pressures and it would be difficult to score such a big score, adding World Cup matches are different from fixtures in a bilateral series here batsmen play more freely and go for big runs.

About containing Warner and Finch, He said they would try to contain Australian openers as opening stand was vital to a team's success in a match, adding that Pakistni openers provided a good start to the team in their match against England which later helped post 348 runs.

On the team selection, Sarfraz said the match eleven would be decided in the light of the pitch conditions, adding the pitch had a lot of grass on it when he inspected the pitch during the Monday team practice at the County Ground. He said a different team would be played if the match was affected by rain.

The Pakistan captain Sarfraz praised team Head Coach Mickey Arthur, adding that he had contributed a lot to the success of the team Pakistan during his past 3 years stint with the team.