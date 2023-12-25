Sarfraz out as Pakistan announces Squad changes for 2nd Test against Australia

(@Abdulla99267510)

Wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan has been included while Mir Hamza replaced injured Khurram Shahzad and Hasan Ali has been selected to replace Faheem Ashraf in the upcoming match.

MELBOURNE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 25th, 2023) In preparation for the second Test against Australia, Pakistan's cricket team management has unveiled a revised 12-member squad, bringing in strategic changes.

Former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed has been excluded from the lineup, signaling a major shift in the squad. Faheem Ashraf will also be absent for the crucial Melbourne Test against Australia.

Wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan has been included while Mir Hamza replaced injured Khurram Shahzad. Hasan Ali has been selected to replace Faheem Ashraf in the upcoming match.

The team management's announcement includes key players for the second Test, with Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Shan Masood, Babar Azam, and Saud Shakeel making the cut.

The bowling lineup comprised of Shaheen Shah Afridi, Aamir Jamal, and Sajid Khan, ensuring a balanced and competitive team.

Pakistan had earlier lost the first Test match and the victory in the upcoming match is crucial for the visitors to level the game.