UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sarfraz Rues Fielding Lapses, Praises Amir

Muhammad Rameez 24 hours ago Thu 13th June 2019 | 01:40 AM

Sarfraz rues fielding lapses, praises Amir

TAUNTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 13th Jun, 2019 ) :Pakistan Captain Sarfraz Ahmed has admitted that Pakistan team's fielding was not up to the mark and they needed to work on their fielding before the big match against India.

Speaking at the post-match press conference here Wednesday, he said there was need to work on the fielding, adding they would sit together and work on the fielding.

On Australia's review on Wahab, he said the Australians looked late in the call but it was umpire's call and he could not say anything about that. "I can't say they took too long," he responded.

About fan support in England, Pakistan Captain thanked the support from Pakistani fans in England, adding Pakistanis always come to the ground to support Pakistan.

He expressed the cherished hope that they'll support them against India as well.

On Muhammad Amir's best bowling performance, Sarfraz said Muhammad Amir's bowling was the only positive aspect of the match, adding he definitely bowled very well and helped Pakistan restrict Australia to 307. He also praised Wahab Riaz for his crucial innings which helped Pakistan achieve a reasonable total towards the end.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Australia Sarfraz Ahmed Wahab Riaz From Best

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler issues decree establishing Patients ..

47 minutes ago

President of Bulgaria launches World Congress of N ..

47 minutes ago

Louvre Abu Dhabi announces major exhibitions for n ..

47 minutes ago

Increase in salaries proof of PTI's doctors-friend ..

52 minutes ago

Sumsam Bukhari comments on Maryam Nawaz's speech

1 hour ago

Prime Minister holds 'informal discussion' with Ru ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.