Sarfraz rues fielding lapses, praises Amir

TAUNTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 13th Jun, 2019 ) :Pakistan Captain Sarfraz Ahmed has admitted that Pakistan team's fielding was not up to the mark and they needed to work on their fielding before the big match against India.

Speaking at the post-match press conference here Wednesday, he said there was need to work on the fielding, adding they would sit together and work on the fielding.

On Australia's review on Wahab, he said the Australians looked late in the call but it was umpire's call and he could not say anything about that. "I can't say they took too long," he responded.

About fan support in England, Pakistan Captain thanked the support from Pakistani fans in England, adding Pakistanis always come to the ground to support Pakistan.

He expressed the cherished hope that they'll support them against India as well.

On Muhammad Amir's best bowling performance, Sarfraz said Muhammad Amir's bowling was the only positive aspect of the match, adding he definitely bowled very well and helped Pakistan restrict Australia to 307. He also praised Wahab Riaz for his crucial innings which helped Pakistan achieve a reasonable total towards the end.