Sarfraz Wrongs Former PCB Chief Ramiz Raja By Excellent Performance

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 07, 2023 | 05:05 PM

Sarfraz wrongs former PCB Chief Ramiz Raja by excellent performance

The cricket lovers have spoken up in the favor of wicketkeeper batsman Sarfraz Ahmed over his amazing performance in recent Test series against New Zealand.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 7th, 2022) Sarfraz Ahmed, the former skipper and wicket-keeper batsman, has once proved himself as one of the best player.

Sarfraz's excellent performance in the recent tests has not only proven this fact that he is the best player and wronged former PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja who believed that the batter's career was over.

The cricket lovers call him the best choice for Test matches.

Famous writer and journalist also paid tribute to Sarfraz Ahmed over his excellent performance.

Pakistan Cricket board acknowledged the performance of Sarfraz Ahmed in the Test series against New Zealand.

