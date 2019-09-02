Sarfraz XI reaches 355 for 7 against Azhar XI

Iftikhar Ahmad and Imam ul Haq hit enterprising centuries to set up Safraz XI massive 355 for 7 in 90 overs against Azhar XI on the opening day of the two-day practice match of the ongoing pre-season training camp here on Monday at the Gaddafi Stadium

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2019 ) :Iftikhar Ahmad and Imam ul Haq hit enterprising centuries to set up Safraz XI massive 355 for 7 in 90 overs against Azhar XI on the opening day of the two-day practice match of the ongoing pre-season training camp here on Monday at the Gaddafi Stadium.

Safraz XI captain Sarfraz Ahmad won the toss and elected to bat and saw the two main top scorers smashing brilliant triple figures.

Iftikhar top scored with 104 off balls ,with a fire work display of 13 fours and three sixes and Imam's quick fired 100 were laced with 16 fours off 147 ball.

Haris Sohail made 69 with the aid of ten flowing boundaries and one towering six ,consuming 122 deliveries.

Summarised score.

Iftikhar Ahmed 104*, 133 balls,13x4s, 3x6s Imam ul Haq 100 retired out 147 balls, 16x4s Haris Sohail 69 retired out, 122 balls, 10x4s, 1x6, Sarfaraz Ahmed 15, 31 balls, 1x4, Abid Ali 13, 20 balls, 2x4s, Iftikhar Ahmed 40*, 72 balls, 5x4s, 1x6, Hasan Ali 16, 19 balls, 1x4, 1x6 Bilal Asif 2-57, Zafar Gohar 2-94, Mir Hamza 1-67, Mohammad Zahid 1-32.