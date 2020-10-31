Sargodha blind defeats Multan blind by eight wickets

The Sargodha Blind Cricket team defeated Multan blind cricket team by eight wickets during the second match of Best of III T-20 Blind Cricket Series organized by Multan Cricket Club of the Blind (MCCB) here on Saturday

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2020 ) :The Sargodha Blind Cricket team defeated Multan blind cricket team by eight wickets during the second match of Best of III T-20 Blind Cricket Series organized by Multan Cricket Club of the Blind (MCCB) here on Saturday.

The best of III T-20 cricket series was being played between Sargodha Blind Cricket team and Multan blind cricket club at Multan Cricket Ground.

The first match was tied between the teams.

The second match was won by Sargodha blind cricket team in while Multan blind cricket club scored 255 runs at the loss of three wickets in the fixed 20 hours.

The Sargodha blind team achieved the target after losing two wickets and won the match by eight wickets.