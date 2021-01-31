UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sargodha, Multan Get Victories In Quaid Hockey Championship

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Sun 31st January 2021 | 07:00 PM

Sargodha, Multan get victories in Quaid hockey championship

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2021 ) :Sargodha and Multan notched up victories against their respective rivals as two matches ended in draw on the 7th day of First Quaid-e-Azam Inter-Division Hockey Championship at National Hockey Stadium here on Sunday.

It is pertinent to mention here that sports board Punjab is organizing the First Quaid-e-Azam Inter-Division Hockey Championship with the collaboration of Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) at National Hockey Stadium.

In the first match of 7th day, Sargodha division team outplayed Rawalpindi by 5-0. Both the teams failed to score any goal in the first 26 minutes of the match despite their best efforts.

However, Sargodha's skipper Rana Shoaib and Ibrar Arshad struck two back to back goals in the 26th and 28th minute respectively to take 2-0 lead. They added three more goals in 36th, 55th and 59th minutes of the match through Sabih ul Hasnain, Rana Shoaib and Sabeeh Raza.

Sargodha team availed two penalty corners out of four while Rawalpindi team failed to convert any of their six penalty corners.

The second match was played between Sahiwal and Bahawalpur.

Sahiwal grabbed two-goal lead in the first 18 minutes through Mohammad Ahmed and Raja Arman but Bahawalpur bounced back and struck two goals in the 24th and 30th minute through Arsal Naseer and Absar bin Rauf.

Sahiwal again attained the advantage in the 56th minute through a field goal netted by Raja Arman but Bahawalpur leveled the score in the final moments through Ali Raza's field goal. Bahawalpur and Sahiwal got four and three penalty corners respectively.

The third match of the day between Lahore and Faisalabad ended in a 1-1 draw. Lahore's skipper Hannan Shahid struck a field goal in 23rd minute and in response Faisalabad carved out a beautiful field move and leveled the score in 28th minute through Abdullah Siddiqui.

Multan defeated Gujranwala by 2-1 in the fourth and last match of the day. Usman Iftikhar and M Mugheera scored the two goals for Multan in 3rd and 8th minute while Saqib Ali netted the only goal for Gujranwala in the 54th minute through a penalty stroke.

Multan and Gujranwala teams got seven and four penalty corners respectively. However, Gujranwala team also grabbed a penalty stroke in the 54th minute.

Related Topics

Pakistan Hockey Lahore Multan Faisalabad Sports Punjab Sahiwal Sargodha Rawalpindi Bahawalpur Gujranwala Lead Saqib Ali Sunday Best

Recent Stories

MoHAP Undersecretary tours Preventive Medicine Cen ..

21 minutes ago

Maktoum bin Mohammed orders issuance of ‘Regulat ..

21 minutes ago

71,710 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

1 hour ago

Ajman Ruler offers condolences on death of Prince ..

1 hour ago

Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler offers condolences on death o ..

1 hour ago

Aqdar Adventures Initiative continues to plant man ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.