Satti, Naveed Elected ICCB President, Secretary

Zeeshan Mehtab 37 seconds ago Fri 22nd October 2021 | 05:58 PM

Satti, Naveed elected ICCB President, Secretary

Bilal Satti and Naveed Hussain has been elected as President and Secretary of the Islamabad Cricket Club of the Blind (ICCB), respectively for term of three years from 2021 to 2024

Bilal and Hussain was elected in the elections of the ICCB executive committee held here at the Auditorium of Youth Hostel.

Bilal and Hussain was elected in the elections of the ICCB executive committee held here at the Auditorium of Youth Hostel.

In the elections five members were elected unopposed including Bilal Satti President, Naveed Hussain Abbasi General Secretary, Tahir Butt Treasurer and Taimoor Imran Ali Khan as PRO while Tanveer Ahmed was elected as Vice President with a convincing margin of 21 votes against Muhammad Javed who got 13 votes.

Two executive Members Anees Javed and Muhammad Awais were also elected after voting.

The said executive committee have been elected for a period of next three years from 2021 to 2024.

