SAU to host Talent Hunt Youth Sports Football League

HYDERABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2023 ) :Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) TandoJam is finalizing arrangements to host the Football event of Prime Minister's Youth Program-Talent Hunt Youth sports League for Girls and Boys.

In this connection, the university spokesman informed here on Monday that the trials for the selection of boys and girls' football teams of Hyderabad and Mirpurkhas regions were conducted with the participation of a large number of football lovers.

The Vice Chancellor Sindh Agriculture University Prof. Dr. Fateh Marri, Vice Chancellor Shah Abdul Latif University Dr.

Khalil Ahmed Abupoto and Vice Chancellor Government College University Dr.

Tayyaba Zareef also visited the university's grounds and witnessed the trial process.

The spokesman informed that a total of 650 football players out of 195 girls of Hyderabad and Mirpurkhas divisions have registered themselves online and in person for participation in the trials. After trials, the selected male and female football teams of Karachi, Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas, Shaheed Benazirabad, Larkana and Sukkur will participate in Prime Minister's Youth Program-Talent Hunt Youth Sports Football League to be organized under the auspices of Sindh Agriculture University TandoJam, the spokesman informed.