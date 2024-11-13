Saud Hits Century, Faizan, Hamza Bag Seven-fers In Quaid-e-Azam Trophy
Zeeshan Mehtab Published November 13, 2024 | 11:12 PM
Saud Shakeel registered his 22nd first-class century against AJK on the opening day of the fourth round of Quaid-e-Azam Trophy at the Abbottabad Cricket Stadium as Karachi Whites finished with 345-8 in 71 overs. Ramiz Aziz remained unbeaten for 96 as he partnered with Test batter Saud for a 194-run fifth-wicket stand
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2024) Saud Shakeel registered his 22nd first-class century against AJK on the opening day of the fourth round of Quaid-e-Azam Trophy at the Abbottabad cricket Stadium as Karachi Whites finished with 345-8 in 71 overs. Ramiz Aziz remained unbeaten for 96 as he partnered with Test batter Saud for a 194-run fifth-wicket stand.
Mohammad Faizan’s all-round heroics involving 7-13 and 34-ball 61 stole the show at National Ground in Islamabad as Faisalabad finished with a 56-run first innings lead and three wickets in hand against Larkana. Batting first, Larkana were dismissed for 91 in 40.4 overs. Faisalabad were 147-7 in 26 overs at stumps courtesy Mushtaq Ahmed’s 5-49.
Islamabad’s Musa Khan picked up his third first-class five-fer to skittle out Hyderabad for 93 in 21.3 overs at Diamond Cricket Ground, Islamabad. Kaleem Dil backed up with 4-36. At stumps, Islamabad had gained a 50-run lead with five wickets in hand.
At Shoaib Akhtar Stadium, Rawalpindi’s Shadab Khan bagged his third first-class five-wicket haul. Bahawalpur were bundled out for 233 in 59 overs as Mohammad Sheharyar top-scored with an unbeaten 74. At stumps, Rawalpindi were 41-3.
Lahore Whites’ Ubaid Shah (4-53), Mohammad Salman (3-52) and Ahmed Daniyal (2-15) shared nine wickets among them to dismiss Abbottabad for 174 in 53.4 overs. At close of play, Lahore Whites were 81-3 in 21 overs.
At Mirpur Cricket Stadium, Karachi Blues’ Mohammad Hamza figures of 7-20 to bundle out DM Jamali for a mere 50 within the first session. In turn, Fawad Alam scored a 73-ball 62 as Karachi Blues finished the day with 144-8, with a 94-run lead.
Elsewhere, after a delayed start at Ashfaq Cricket Ground in Sirdheri, Charsadda, Multan closed the day with 120-2 in 32 overs against Peshawar, with skipper Imam-ul-Haq returned undefeated on 55. Quetta were 89-4 in 29 overs at stumps against FATA at Railway Cricket Ground, Haripur as play started late due to wet conditions. Only 35 overs of play was possible at Gohati Cricket Ground, Swabi, where Lahore Blues finished the day with 142-2 on the board courtesy unbeaten half-centuries from Mohammad Saleem and Umar Siddiq.
Scores in brief (Day 1 of 4): Islamabad vs Hyderabad, Diamond Cricket Ground, Islamabad, Pool A- Hyderabad 93 all out, 21.
3 overs (Haris Khan 54 not out; Musa Khan 5-32, Kaleem Dil 4-36).
Islamabad 143-5, 46 overs (Rizwan Ali 34 not out, Hasan Nawaz 32, Umair Riaz 31, Sarmad Bhatti 28; Bilawal Bhatti 2-36).
Abbottabad vs Lahore Whites, Marghzar Cricket Ground, Pool A- Abbottabad 174 all out, 53.4 overs (Khayam Khan 49, Shujah Zaheer 42; Ubaid Shah 4-53, Mohammad Salman 3-52, Ahmed Daniyal 2-15).
Lahore Whites 81-3, 21 overs (Attyab Ahmed 42 not out).
Faisalabad vs Larkana, National Ground Islamabad, Pool A- Larkana 91 all out, 40.4 overs (Sabit Ali 30, Mohsin Raza 23; Mohammad Faizan 7-13, Faheem Ashraf 2-12).
Faisalabad 147-7, 26 overs (Mohammad Faizan 61, Muhammad Awais Zafar 29; Mushtaq Ahmed 5-49).
AJK vs Karachi Whites, Abbottabad Cricket Stadium, Pool B- Karachi Whites 345-8, 71 overs (Saud Shakeel 120, Rameez Aziz 96 not out, Jahanzaib Sultan 44, Khurram Manzoor 29, Saqib Khan 24; Shadab Majeed 3-67, Faizan Saleem 3-77, Taj Wali 2-79).
Rawalpindi vs Bahawalpur, Shoaib Akhtar Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi, Pool B- Bahawalpur 233 all out, 59 overs (Mohammad Sheharyar 74 not out, Ali Umar 44, Abid Ali 39, Mohammad Ammar 28, Muhammad Imran 24; Shadab Khan 5-80, Mohammad Awais Anwar 3-71, Mohammad Faizan 2-36).
Rawalpindi 41-3, 14 overs (Yasir Khan 13; Gulfam Aziz 2-15).
Multan vs Peshawar, Ashfaq Cricket Ground Sirdheri, Charsadda, Pool B- Multan 120-2, 32 overs (Imam-ul-Haq 55 not out, Zain Abbas 30, Uzair Mumtaz 23; Mohammad Amir Khan 2-38).
Quetta vs FATA, Railway Cricket Ground, Haripur, Pool C- Quetta 89-4, 29 overs (Abdul Wahid Bangalzai 26 not out, Mohammad Ibrahim Snr 26 retired hurt; Arshadullah 2-16).
Sialkot vs Lahore Blues, Gohati Cricket Stadium, Swabi, Pool C- Lahore Blues 142-2, 35 overs (Mohammad Saleem 66 not out, Umar Siddiq 53 not out; Mohammad Ali 2-38).
Karachi Blues vs DM Jamali, Mirpur Cricket Stadium, Mirpur Pool C- DM Jamali 50 all out, 23 overs (Taimur Ali 15; Mohammad Hamza 7-20, Tabish Khan 2-20).
Karachi Blues 144-8, 42 overs (Fawad Alam 62, Saifullah Bangash 22; Irfanullah Shah 3-45, Sajjad Ali 2-44).
Recent Stories
No one allowed disrupting law and order under pretense of protest: Advisor
US vows 'firm' response to N.Korea deployment in Ukraine conflict
Heated debate on Amsterdam violence in Dutch parliament
BISP strives to improve lives of deserving families: Rubina Khalid
Bitcoin hits $90,000 for first time on Trump support
Markets stall, inflation & bitcoin rise amid Trump fears
Argentina court upholds Kirchner corruption conviction
The Supreme Court grants interim bail to accused in May 9, riots case
National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq commends security forces for success ..
Teenage boy abducted in Taxila
Kohat's toough Mangara Wildlife Park gets boost for eco-tourism
War-shattered Gaza food markets ‘in decay’ as starvation looms: UN
More Stories From Sports
-
KP CM attends Inter-Boards Girls Sports Championship concluding ceremony4 hours ago
-
Women’s Nations Cup: 3rd edition to be played in Chile4 hours ago
-
Shahzaib’s unbeaten century leads Pakistan to 10-wicket win4 hours ago
-
ICC launches refreshed visual identity for men’s, women’s Champions Trophy4 hours ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi felicitates Babar, Shaheen on clinching top ODI rankings5 hours ago
-
Curry dazzles on Thompson's return as Warriors down Mavs5 hours ago
-
Pakistan vs Australia T20I series begins Thursday7 hours ago
-
Curry dazzles on Thompson's return as Warriors down Mavs5 hours ago
-
No lack of talent in Pakistan: Snooker Champion Asif23 hours ago
-
SALU students demonstrates talents & creativity1 day ago
-
Shaheens stay ahead of Sri Lanka A on day two1 day ago
-
PBCC names 16-member squad for T20 Blind Cricket World Cup1 day ago