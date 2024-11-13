Saud hits century, Faizan, Hamza bag seven-fers in Quaid-e-Azam Trophy

Saud Shakeel registered his 22nd first-class century against AJK on the opening day of the fourth round of Quaid-e-Azam Trophy at the Abbottabad Cricket Stadium as Karachi Whites finished with 345-8 in 71 overs. Ramiz Aziz remained unbeaten for 96 as he partnered with Test batter Saud for a 194-run fifth-wicket stand

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2024) Saud Shakeel registered his 22nd first-class century against AJK on the opening day of the fourth round of Quaid-e-Azam Trophy at the Abbottabad cricket Stadium as Karachi Whites finished with 345-8 in 71 overs. Ramiz Aziz remained unbeaten for 96 as he partnered with Test batter Saud for a 194-run fifth-wicket stand.

Mohammad Faizan’s all-round heroics involving 7-13 and 34-ball 61 stole the show at National Ground in Islamabad as Faisalabad finished with a 56-run first innings lead and three wickets in hand against Larkana. Batting first, Larkana were dismissed for 91 in 40.4 overs. Faisalabad were 147-7 in 26 overs at stumps courtesy Mushtaq Ahmed’s 5-49.

Islamabad’s Musa Khan picked up his third first-class five-fer to skittle out Hyderabad for 93 in 21.3 overs at Diamond Cricket Ground, Islamabad. Kaleem Dil backed up with 4-36. At stumps, Islamabad had gained a 50-run lead with five wickets in hand.

At Shoaib Akhtar Stadium, Rawalpindi’s Shadab Khan bagged his third first-class five-wicket haul. Bahawalpur were bundled out for 233 in 59 overs as Mohammad Sheharyar top-scored with an unbeaten 74. At stumps, Rawalpindi were 41-3.

Lahore Whites’ Ubaid Shah (4-53), Mohammad Salman (3-52) and Ahmed Daniyal (2-15) shared nine wickets among them to dismiss Abbottabad for 174 in 53.4 overs. At close of play, Lahore Whites were 81-3 in 21 overs.

At Mirpur Cricket Stadium, Karachi Blues’ Mohammad Hamza figures of 7-20 to bundle out DM Jamali for a mere 50 within the first session. In turn, Fawad Alam scored a 73-ball 62 as Karachi Blues finished the day with 144-8, with a 94-run lead.

Elsewhere, after a delayed start at Ashfaq Cricket Ground in Sirdheri, Charsadda, Multan closed the day with 120-2 in 32 overs against Peshawar, with skipper Imam-ul-Haq returned undefeated on 55. Quetta were 89-4 in 29 overs at stumps against FATA at Railway Cricket Ground, Haripur as play started late due to wet conditions. Only 35 overs of play was possible at Gohati Cricket Ground, Swabi, where Lahore Blues finished the day with 142-2 on the board courtesy unbeaten half-centuries from Mohammad Saleem and Umar Siddiq.

Scores in brief (Day 1 of 4): Islamabad vs Hyderabad, Diamond Cricket Ground, Islamabad, Pool A- Hyderabad 93 all out, 21.

3 overs (Haris Khan 54 not out; Musa Khan 5-32, Kaleem Dil 4-36).

Islamabad 143-5, 46 overs (Rizwan Ali 34 not out, Hasan Nawaz 32, Umair Riaz 31, Sarmad Bhatti 28; Bilawal Bhatti 2-36).

Abbottabad vs Lahore Whites, Marghzar Cricket Ground, Pool A- Abbottabad 174 all out, 53.4 overs (Khayam Khan 49, Shujah Zaheer 42; Ubaid Shah 4-53, Mohammad Salman 3-52, Ahmed Daniyal 2-15).

Lahore Whites 81-3, 21 overs (Attyab Ahmed 42 not out).

Faisalabad vs Larkana, National Ground Islamabad, Pool A- Larkana 91 all out, 40.4 overs (Sabit Ali 30, Mohsin Raza 23; Mohammad Faizan 7-13, Faheem Ashraf 2-12).

Faisalabad 147-7, 26 overs (Mohammad Faizan 61, Muhammad Awais Zafar 29; Mushtaq Ahmed 5-49).

AJK vs Karachi Whites, Abbottabad Cricket Stadium, Pool B- Karachi Whites 345-8, 71 overs (Saud Shakeel 120, Rameez Aziz 96 not out, Jahanzaib Sultan 44, Khurram Manzoor 29, Saqib Khan 24; Shadab Majeed 3-67, Faizan Saleem 3-77, Taj Wali 2-79).

Rawalpindi vs Bahawalpur, Shoaib Akhtar Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi, Pool B- Bahawalpur 233 all out, 59 overs (Mohammad Sheharyar 74 not out, Ali Umar 44, Abid Ali 39, Mohammad Ammar 28, Muhammad Imran 24; Shadab Khan 5-80, Mohammad Awais Anwar 3-71, Mohammad Faizan 2-36).

Rawalpindi 41-3, 14 overs (Yasir Khan 13; Gulfam Aziz 2-15).

Multan vs Peshawar, Ashfaq Cricket Ground Sirdheri, Charsadda, Pool B- Multan 120-2, 32 overs (Imam-ul-Haq 55 not out, Zain Abbas 30, Uzair Mumtaz 23; Mohammad Amir Khan 2-38).

Quetta vs FATA, Railway Cricket Ground, Haripur, Pool C- Quetta 89-4, 29 overs (Abdul Wahid Bangalzai 26 not out, Mohammad Ibrahim Snr 26 retired hurt; Arshadullah 2-16).

Sialkot vs Lahore Blues, Gohati Cricket Stadium, Swabi, Pool C- Lahore Blues 142-2, 35 overs (Mohammad Saleem 66 not out, Umar Siddiq 53 not out; Mohammad Ali 2-38).

Karachi Blues vs DM Jamali, Mirpur Cricket Stadium, Mirpur Pool C- DM Jamali 50 all out, 23 overs (Taimur Ali 15; Mohammad Hamza 7-20, Tabish Khan 2-20).

Karachi Blues 144-8, 42 overs (Fawad Alam 62, Saifullah Bangash 22; Irfanullah Shah 3-45, Sajjad Ali 2-44).