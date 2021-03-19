Saud Khan of Peshawar to face Aamir of Hazara in 33rd KP Snooker final

Saud Khan of Peshawar and Aamir Sohial setup final showdown in the final of the ongoing 33rd Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Snooker Championship being played at Directorate of Sports POF Wah's Rocket Snooker Club on Friday

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2021 ) :Saud Khan of Peshawar and Aamir Sohial setup final showdown in the final of the ongoing 33rd Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Snooker Championship being played at Directorate of sports POF Wah's Rocket Snooker Club on Friday.

Saud Khan of Peshawar recorded an unsetting victory against top seeded national ranking player Sharjeel Mahmood of Hazara in the best of nine frames, the score was 5-4. Both Saud Khan and Sharjeel Mahmood exhibited classic displays. Saud Khan was the pick of the pack as he registered three more that 100 break in the game with 102, 101 and 105 against his strong rival Sharjeel Mahmood. Sharjeel Mahmood also recorded his best rounds with a break of 99, 98, 93 and 90 in the 4 frames victory.

In the other semi-final Aamir Sohail of Hazara recorded victory against Imran of Peshawar in another marathon encounter witnessed by the capacity crowd present on this occasion.

Aamir Sohail defeated Imran of Peshawar by 5-3 in the best of nine frames. Aamir also registered his highest break of 102, 103, 96, and 88 against Imran who made it only one highest break of 100 in the very first frames and gave a surprise to all present on his occasion.

Now Saud will face Aamir Sohail of Hazara in the final.

President Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Snooker Association Zulfiqar Ali Butt lauded the efforts of the youngster Saud, Aamir who made it to the final after defeating their most strong and senior rivals in the 33rd edition of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Snooker Championship being played for the first time under the aegis of Directorate of Sports POF at international standard snooker Rocket Club.

Earlier, in the quarter-finals Saud recorded victory against Yaqoob of Malakand by 5-1, Imran of Peshawar defeated veteran player and former National Champion Shah Khan of Peshawar by 5-4 in a match fought at a rattling pace.

Sharjeel Mahmood of Hazara beat Aamir Shahzad of Azad Jammu and Kashmir by 5-2 and Aamir Sohail of Hazara beat Sirbuland of Kohat by 5-3. Aamir Sohail lost the first three frames but staged a strong comecome and marched into victory at 5-3.

Talking to APP, Zulfiqar Ali Butt said that during the Championship, they have spotted some good talented players including Saud Khan, Aamir Sohail, Muhammad Musa of Hazara. He said all of them would provide training and coaching under qualified coaches so that they would be able to represent Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the National Ranking Snooker Championships.