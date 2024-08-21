Saud Shakeel Joins Saeed Ahmed To Score Fastest 1000 Test Runs
Muhammad Rameez Published August 21, 2024 | 09:28 PM
Pakistan's rising star Saud Shakeel on Wednesday etched his name in the annals of cricket history by becoming one of the fastest players to reach 1,000 Test runs
RAWALPINDI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2024) Pakistan's rising star Saud Shakeel on Wednesday etched his name in the annals of cricket history by becoming one of the fastest players to reach 1,000 Test runs.
Saud reached the coveted 1,000-run mark against Bangladesh on the first day of first Test match at Pindi Stadium Rawalpindi, accumulating unbeaten 57 runs off 92 balls.
The 28-year-old left-handed batsman accomplished this feat in just 20 innings, placing him alongside Pakistan cricket legend Saeed Ahmed, who achieved the same milestone on December 4, 1959 against Australia in Karachi.
The achievement not only highlights his personal dedication and hard work but also places him in an elite group of cricketers who have reached this landmark in a short span of innings.
Saud’s journey to this milestone has been nothing short of spectacular. Since making his Test debut against England on December 1, 2022, he has consistently displayed a blend of solid technique and composure under pressure. His ability to adapt to different conditions and formats has made him a key asset for Pakistan's Test side.
His innings have been characterized by a keen understanding of the game, an astute shot selection, and a temperament well beyond his years.
APP/msr-vad
Recent Stories
UN chief highlights ‘unimaginable grief’ stemming from terror attacks
De Silva and Rathnayake star in Sri Lanka revival against England
Punjab journalist protection coordination committee meeting held
Latest Israeli evacuation orders leave Gazans dangerously close to frontline: UN
MoFA unveils Apostille Convention to simplify document authentication
Edu body for extending skills training opportunities to underserved populations ..
266 Head Constables of PHP promoted to ASI rank
Open trial vital to expose negative designs of PTI’s founder against state: A ..
Punjab Police initiating process for promotions from Constable to SP rank
Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools will be completed in Sindh: Minis ..
Recent internet issues observed due to damage to one of submarine cables: PTA ch ..
KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab government's plea
More Stories From Sports
-
De Silva and Rathnayake star in Sri Lanka revival against England6 hours ago
-
Cricket: England v Sri Lanka 1st Test scoreboard6 hours ago
-
England maintain grip on first Test after Sri Lanka skipper De Silva departs6 hours ago
-
Saim, Saud show resilience on challenging opening day of first Test8 hours ago
-
Germany goalkeeper Neuer retires from international duty8 hours ago
-
Chairman WAPDA presents Rs 5 mln cash award to Arshad Nadeem8 hours ago
-
WAPDA presents cash award of Rs 5 million to Arshad Nadeem10 hours ago
-
WAPDA presents cash award of Rs5 million to its athlete Arshad Nadeem11 hours ago
-
CM felicitates athlete Bano Butt10 hours ago
-
Woakes at the double as Sri Lanka slump against England in first Test10 hours ago
-
Day two of second four-day match abandoned10 hours ago
-
Chelsea sign Joao Felix as Gallagher leaves for Atletico Madrid10 hours ago