Saud Shakeel scores century as Pakistan, England continue third Test

(@Abdulla99267510)

Saud rescues struggling Pakistan in pursuit of target set by England in the first inning of Test match at Rawalpindi ground

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 25th, 2024) The second day of the third and final Test match between Pakistan and England is underway, with national batter Saud Shakeel shining as he scores a century in the first innings, marking his fourth Test century.

Saud reached this milestone with an impressive performance, hitting four boundaries and finishing with a total of 100 runs off 181 balls. The national team began the day at 73 runs for the loss of three wickets, with both captain Shan Masood and vice-captain Saud Shakeel starting the day's play on 16 runs each.

On the first day of the match held in Rawalpindi, England won the toss and opted to bat.

For the Rawalpindi Test, there have been adjustments to the session timings.

On this second day, play commenced at 10am, followed by a lunch break at 12:30pm. The second session started at 1:30pm, with tea scheduled for 3pm.

The third session of the day is set to begin at 3:20pm, with play expected to conclude at 5:20pm. As the match progressed, all the eyes would be on the Pakistani batsmen to build on their innings.