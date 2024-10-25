Open Menu

Saud Shakeel Scores Century As Pakistan, England Continue Third Test

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 25, 2024 | 03:01 PM

Saud Shakeel scores century as Pakistan, England continue third Test

Saud rescues struggling Pakistan in pursuit of target set by England in the first inning of Test match at Rawalpindi ground

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 25th, 2024) The second day of the third and final Test match between Pakistan and England is underway, with national batter Saud Shakeel shining as he scores a century in the first innings, marking his fourth Test century.

Saud reached this milestone with an impressive performance, hitting four boundaries and finishing with a total of 100 runs off 181 balls. The national team began the day at 73 runs for the loss of three wickets, with both captain Shan Masood and vice-captain Saud Shakeel starting the day's play on 16 runs each.

On the first day of the match held in Rawalpindi, England won the toss and opted to bat.

For the Rawalpindi Test, there have been adjustments to the session timings.

On this second day, play commenced at 10am, followed by a lunch break at 12:30pm. The second session started at 1:30pm, with tea scheduled for 3pm.

The third session of the day is set to begin at 3:20pm, with play expected to conclude at 5:20pm. As the match progressed, all the eyes would be on the Pakistani batsmen to build on their innings.

Related Topics

Pakistan Century Rawalpindi Shan Masood Saud Shakeel All

Recent Stories

Pakistan, South Africa agree to further enhance co ..

Pakistan, South Africa agree to further enhance cooperation in trade, commerce

33 minutes ago
 Fully-Featured TECNO’S SPARK 30 Pro, Transformer ..

Fully-Featured TECNO’S SPARK 30 Pro, Transformer Edition – Available Now!

49 minutes ago
 Pakistan make 151 for five on second day of third ..

Pakistan make 151 for five on second day of third Test against England

3 hours ago
 PSX hits historic milestone as 100 Index surpasses ..

PSX hits historic milestone as 100 Index surpasses 90,000

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 October 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 October 2024

6 hours ago
Mozambique's next president Daniel Chapo, new to n ..

Mozambique's next president Daniel Chapo, new to national politics

15 hours ago
 UN chief underscores BRICS' role in boosting globa ..

UN chief underscores BRICS' role in boosting global cooperation; urges steps for ..

15 hours ago
 Judicial reforms vital to provide speedy justice t ..

Judicial reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Minister

15 hours ago
 UN stresses immediate action to close huge emissio ..

UN stresses immediate action to close huge emissions gap to preserve 1.5°C targ ..

15 hours ago
 Mozambique's ruling party re-elected, opposition h ..

Mozambique's ruling party re-elected, opposition holds protests

15 hours ago
 Conquers record sixth consecutive win in National ..

Conquers record sixth consecutive win in National Women's U19 tournament

15 hours ago

More Stories From Sports