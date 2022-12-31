UrduPoint.com

Saudi Al Nassr Football Club Announces Cristiano Ronaldo Contract

Muhammad Rameez Published December 31, 2022 | 04:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2022) Portuguese football star Cristiano Ronaldo, 37, has officially signed a contract with the Saudi football club Al Nassr, the Riyadh-based club says.

"History in the making. This is a signing that will not only inspire our club to achieve even greater success but inspire our league, our nation and future generations, boys and girls to be the best version of themselves.

Welcome Cristiano to your new home AlNassrFC," the club said on its official Twitter page on Friday.

According to US media reports, Ronaldo's new contract runs until 2025.

Ronaldo terminated his contract with Manchester United last month, by mutual agreement.

During the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, Portugal's national team made it to the quarterfinals, but lost to Morocco 0-1.

