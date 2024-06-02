Open Menu

Saudi Ambassador Extends Best Wishes To Pakistan Team For T20 CWC 2024

Zeeshan Mehtab Published June 02, 2024 | 03:40 PM

Saudi ambassador extends best wishes to Pakistan team for T20 CWC 2024

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2024) The Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan, Nawaf bin Said Ahmed Al-Malki, has extended warm wishes to the Pakistan team for the ICC T20 cricket World Cup 2024.

In a video message, the ambassador expressed his confidence in Pakistan team's ability to win the tournament, saying, "My brothers (Pakistan team), God willing, you will win this tournament, and the Pakistani nation will celebrate your victory with joy.

"

He said, "I also pray for Pakistan's prosperity and progress. If Pakistan wins the T20 World Cup, the team will be hosted as royal guests for Hajj next year.”

The Pakistani team is set to play their first match against the USA on June 6 in Dallas, followed by matches against India, Canada, and Ireland on June 9, 11, and 16, respectively. The top two teams from the group stage would advance to the Super 8 round in the West Indies.

Related Topics

Pakistan India USA Cricket T20 World ICC Hajj Canada Progress Dallas Ireland Saudi Arabia June God From Top

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 June 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 June 2024

7 hours ago
 Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi v ..

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi visits Wagah Border

16 hours ago
 SC rules live-streaming of NAB Amendments case ris ..

SC rules live-streaming of NAB Amendments case risks political misuse

16 hours ago
 Polio eradication from country top priority: ADC

Polio eradication from country top priority: ADC

16 hours ago
 CM Bugti gives Rs one million as compensation for ..

CM Bugti gives Rs one million as compensation for Rashid Masih family

16 hours ago
Tax collection up by 30%, inflation to decrease fu ..

Tax collection up by 30%, inflation to decrease further: Musadik Malik

16 hours ago
 Indonesian envoy shares strategies for pluralism a ..

Indonesian envoy shares strategies for pluralism at ‘Jamia Dar-ul-Uloom Haqqan ..

16 hours ago
 PM congratulates first Christian female brigadier ..

PM congratulates first Christian female brigadier in Army Medical Corps

16 hours ago
 Blome lauds remarkable achievements of alumni, stu ..

Blome lauds remarkable achievements of alumni, students, teachers

16 hours ago
 NEPRA determines quarterly tariff adjustment for 3 ..

NEPRA determines quarterly tariff adjustment for 3rd quarter: Awais

16 hours ago
 Convict sentenced to 9 years in prison for drug pe ..

Convict sentenced to 9 years in prison for drug peddling

16 hours ago

More Stories From Sports