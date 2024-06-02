Saudi Ambassador Extends Best Wishes To Pakistan Team For T20 CWC 2024
Zeeshan Mehtab Published June 02, 2024 | 03:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2024) The Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan, Nawaf bin Said Ahmed Al-Malki, has extended warm wishes to the Pakistan team for the ICC T20 cricket World Cup 2024.
In a video message, the ambassador expressed his confidence in Pakistan team's ability to win the tournament, saying, "My brothers (Pakistan team), God willing, you will win this tournament, and the Pakistani nation will celebrate your victory with joy.
"
He said, "I also pray for Pakistan's prosperity and progress. If Pakistan wins the T20 World Cup, the team will be hosted as royal guests for Hajj next year.”
The Pakistani team is set to play their first match against the USA on June 6 in Dallas, followed by matches against India, Canada, and Ireland on June 9, 11, and 16, respectively. The top two teams from the group stage would advance to the Super 8 round in the West Indies.
