Saudi Arabia Allows Fans to Visit Qatar for 60 Days During World Cup - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2022) Saudi Arabia has permitted people with fan IDs issued for the 2022 FIFA World Cup to stay in Qatar for up to 60 days during the competition, the Saudi Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

According to the ministry, holders of the Hayya fan card will be able to enter the country ten days before the start of the World Cup after obtaining an e-visa.

"Visa holders can stay in the Kingdom for 60 days," the ministry said in a statement, adding that "visa holders have the right to enter and exit the Kingdom several times during the validity period of the visa."

The ministry went on to state that "pre-entry to the State of Qatar is not required" and asked fans to obtain medical insurance prior to arriving in the country.

This year's FIFA World Cup will take place from November 21 to December 18 in Doha, Qatar.