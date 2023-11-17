Open Menu

Saudi Arabia Beat Pakistan In WC 2026 Qualifier

Zeeshan Mehtab Published November 17, 2023 | 12:50 AM

Saudi Arabia beat Pakistan in WC 2026 Qualifier

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2023) Hosts Saudi Arabia defeated Pakistan 4-0 in the World Cup 2026 Asian Qualifiers Round 2 in the eastern city of Al Hofuf late Thursday.

Saleh Al Shehri scored a brace for Saudi Arabia, while Abdulrahman Ghareeb and Abdullah Radif scored third and fourth goals for them, according to information received here.

Pakistan put up a good show in patches but they were unable to convert their chances into goals.

Pakistan will next host Tajikistan on November 21, while Saudi Arabia will depart for Jordan for their next fixture, also taking place on November 21.

