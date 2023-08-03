Open Menu

Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Jordan, Lebanon To Compete In 1st West Asian Youth Volleyball Championship

Muhammad Rameez Published August 03, 2023 | 08:07 PM

The draw of the 1st West Asian Youth Volleyball Championship for U19 national teams has placed the Saudi team in Group A alongside Qatar, Jordan, and Lebanon

RIYADH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2023 ):The draw of the 1st West Asian Youth Volleyball Championship for U19 national teams has placed the Saudi team in Group A alongside Qatar, Jordan, and Lebanon. Bahrain, Kuwait, Syria, and the United Arab Emirates were drawn into Group B.

The city of Jeddah will host the Championship from August 15th to 25th. Meanwhile, the Saudi U19 national team continues its training sessions in two periods ï¿½ in the morning and evening ï¿½ during its overseas camp in Yalova, Turkey, under the supervision of Serbian coach Zdenko.

The training saw the participation of all players, and the camp included several friendly matches to determine the suitable squad. -

